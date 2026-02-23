Samantha thought she would not rely on anyone after split with Naga Chaitanya: ‘Raj Nidimoru made me a better person’

After navigating one of the most difficult phases of her personal life, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again. Following her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December last year. In a recent interview with Vogue India, she opened up about how the experience of heartbreak once made her withdraw emotionally, and how Raj’s friendship and love gradually helped her rediscover trust and made a better version of herself. Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about finding love in Raj Nidimoru after separation from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on how Raj Nidimoru's love transformed her Samantha reflected on how the past few years have been transformative for her and revealed, "When I went through a separation, I closed up completely. I didn’t think it would ever be possible to rely on someone else. Thankfully, I was vulnerable enough to accept that kind of love and friendship. And I’m a much better person because of the relationship I’m in. Because of the person Raj (Nidimoru) is.”

She further shared that the transformation is visible even to her friends and said, "I met an old friend a few days ago and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, ‘This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you’re not struggling to breathe.’ I’m not performing anymore.”

About Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation Chaitanya and Samantha met on the sets of the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, which marked Samantha's debut. The two became friends and soon their friendship turned into love. They tied the knot in 2017 in a grand wedding ceremony. After being married for four years, they decided to part ways and divorced in 2021. However, they never revealed the reason behind their separation. Later, in 2024, Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala after dating for a brief period.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru The couple are believed to have met for the first time when Samantha played Raji in the second season of The Family Man in 2021. However, rumours about them dating surfaced in 2024 after their work together on Citadel. While both remained tight-lipped about it, fans spotted Raj with Samantha during holidays and at events.

On 1 December 2025, Samantha and Raj married in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. They surprised fans with pictures from the intimate wedding attended only by close friends and family. Before Samantha, Raj was married to Shhyamali De in 2015, and they are believed to have separated in 2022.