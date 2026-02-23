Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheers for Alia Bhatt after her Hindi speech at BAFTA 2026

On Monday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared a video of Alia’s speech at the BAFTA Awards 2026. Along with the clip, she showered love on Alia by dropping a white heart emoji and tagging her. This is not the first time Samantha has cheered for Alia.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut on the BAFTA stage as an award presenter. The actor gave a desi twist to the 79th British Academy Film Awards by beginning her speech in Hindi. The gesture not only won hearts online but also earned a cheer from Samantha Ruth Prabhu .

As Alia took to the stage to present the award, she said, “Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai (Next award is for a film that is non-English).”

Alia shone at the BAFTA Awards in a silver sequinned gown, which she paired with a white fur stole. The look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Earlier, when Alia’s film Jigra faced criticism, Samantha came out in her support and wrote, "@aliaabhatt you tigress! A performance so feisty and throbbing with life that I couldn't take my eyes off you! The brave choices you make... the standards you set for yourself (flexed bicep and fire emojis). keep inspiring!"

She continued, “Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently. And the incredible nominees are.”

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming work Samantha will next be seen in the film Maa Inti Bangaaram, backed by filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy. The teaser shows Samantha as a housewife trying to impress her in-laws while taking on goons. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 15 May. She also has Raj & DK’s Rakt Brahmand in the pipeline.

Alia, on the other hand, will next be seen in YRF’s spy universe film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres this year. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.