BAFTA Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt begins her speech in Hindi with ‘namaskar’, internet calls the moment iconic

The films nominated in the category included It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sirāt and The Voice of Hind Rajab. The Sentimental Value took home the honour.

The Jigra actor continued, “Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently. And the incredible nominees are.”

“Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai,” Alia said as she took the stage to present the award.

At the BAFTA 2026 ceremony, Alia took the stage to present the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. As she began her speech, the actor greeted the audience in Hindi before switching to English to explain what she had said.

Making a debut on the BAFTA stage, Alia Bhatt added a desi twist to the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Taking to the stage as a presenter, the actor opened her speech with a warm “Namaskar” in Hindi, instantly striking a chord with fans online.

Internet reacts A video of Alia opening her speech in Hindi has surfaced on social media and is winning hearts online, with several social media users hailing the moment as iconic and applauding her for representing her roots on the global stage.

“Alia Bhatt starting her speech in Hindi to present a non English award THATS MY QUEEN,” one wrote, with another gushing, “She did a pretty good job though.”

One wrote, “‘Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet’ not Alia Bhatt casually switching up to Hindi at the baftas and making the whole room laugh like that.”

“Alia Bhatt speaking Hindi while presenting the award is so iconic,” one comment read, with one social media user writing, “Alia Bhatt announced an award at the BAFTAs and chose to do it proudly representing her home and culture by speaking in Hindi. that’s so iconic and chic of her.”

“The grace,” one wrote, with another saying, “This is beautiful. Great job to all who played a role in carving out a space for true inclusion.”

“I love her…Beautiful Hindi! She looks amazing,” one mentioned. Another wrote, “So proud of her.” One comment read, “Queen is making me proud.”

“Alia looks so classy & elegant and representing us with speaking Hindi,” one posted, with one saying, “Ate and left no crumbs.”