Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets honest about how she deals with social media trolls: ‘If you bring negativity into my home…’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu did an AMA session with fans on Sunday where she answered several questions, ranging from her films to her health.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu action-drama, Maa Inti Bangaram. The actor interacted with fans on her Instagram Stories through an AMA session, answering many questions about her personal life, her health, and more. She also clarified how she handles negative comments on her social media accounts. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens note after attending President's At-Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan: ‘Dreams like this…’)
What Samantha said
A fan asked Samantha, ‘How do you feel reading comments on social media that might be positive or negative?’ In response, Samantha posted in the response, “Praise doesn't move me. Trolls don't either. But if you bring negativity into my home, I will block you. The same way I keep my space clean, I keep this page clean. Being blocked doesn't mean you affected me. It just means you're not welcome here.”
‘The FOMO that reels create is wild’
Meanwhile, another fan asked her how to get over doomscrolling on Instagram. Samantha responded, “This is something I am scared of. I was telling Raj [Nidimoru] that when I was a child, I could set a timetable to study and just follow it, no distractions. I don't know if I have the same muscle anymore. The FOMO that reels create is wild. So I lock my Instagram, practice long-format books, one-hour podcasts and deliberately choose boredom. We all could use some rules.”
Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 last year in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. They announced the news through an Instagram post, sending fans into a frenzy. Prior to this, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the two parted ways in 2021 after four years of marriage. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and are believed to have separated in 2022.
Samantha in Maa Inti Bangaram
Meanwhile, Samantha announced the release date of her next film, Maa Inti Bangaram. It will be released in theatres on May 15. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks yet another exciting collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy, following their much-loved blockbuster Oh Baby. Samantha is also working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
