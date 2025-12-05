Gulshan Devaiah to make Telugu debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram

Gulshan Devaiah is set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Devaiah, who recently debuted in Kannada with Kantara, will star in Maa Inti Bangaram, which also has R. Madhavan and Samantha in the lead roles. All about Gulshan Devaiah's Telugu debut

Gulshan Devaiah prepares for Telugu debut with Maa Inti Bangaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Tralala Moving Pictures is producing her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram. Gulshan Devaiah recently attended the movie’s official muhurat ceremony at Hyderabad. “I’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to do something with Samantha, and MIB came in at the right time, it seems,” Devaiah said.

Although little is known about the role he is playing, the actor said he was “deep in preparation for MIB”. “I don’t want to say anything about my part or the film, but it’s a pretty challenging part to play,” Devaiah added.

The 47-year-old actor said he looked forward to meeting the audience’s expectations and the hype around his anticipated Telugu debut. I’m hoping I will put in the necessary effort and won’t mess it up,” he said, in a statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Maa Inti Bangaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is the producer of Maa Inti Bangaram, also plays the female lead in the upcoming film. "To be producing and acting in it under Tralala Moving Pictures feels deeply personal,” Samantha said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She said Maa Inti Bangaram’s story focused on “love, belonging, and strength”. Samantha added that she was “ thrilled to be collaborating once again with Nandini Reddy”, who is directing the movie.

“As a producer, it's exciting to shape stories that reflect our lives and emotions with honesty and warmth," she added.

Also read: Raj Nidimoru’s sister welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu into the family with emotional note: ‘As a family, we stand by them’

Gulshan Devaiah’s recent projects

Devaiah was last seen in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, which also featured Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth. Gulshan had played the role of Kulshekara, a king who sets out to destroy the Kantara forests.

Devaiah, who ​​was recently seen in the web series Perfect Family, will also headline Netflix’s Legacy, a Tamil series directed by Charukesh Sekar. Legacy features Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.