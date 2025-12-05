Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gulshan Devaiah to make Telugu debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Dec 05, 2025 11:50 am IST

Gulshan Devaiah opens up about his Telugu debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production, Maa Inti Bangaram.

Gulshan Devaiah is set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Devaiah, who recently debuted in Kannada with Kantara, will star in Maa Inti Bangaram, which also has R. Madhavan and Samantha in the lead roles.

All about Gulshan Devaiah's Telugu debut
All about Gulshan Devaiah's Telugu debut

Gulshan Devaiah prepares for Telugu debut with Maa Inti Bangaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Tralala Moving Pictures is producing her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram. Gulshan Devaiah recently attended the movie’s official muhurat ceremony at Hyderabad. “I’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to do something with Samantha, and MIB came in at the right time, it seems,” Devaiah said.

Although little is known about the role he is playing, the actor said he was “deep in preparation for MIB”. “I don’t want to say anything about my part or the film, but it’s a pretty challenging part to play,” Devaiah added.

The 47-year-old actor said he looked forward to meeting the audience’s expectations and the hype around his anticipated Telugu debut. I’m hoping I will put in the necessary effort and won’t mess it up,” he said, in a statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Maa Inti Bangaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is the producer of Maa Inti Bangaram, also plays the female lead in the upcoming film. "To be producing and acting in it under Tralala Moving Pictures feels deeply personal,” Samantha said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

She said Maa Inti Bangaram’s story focused on “love, belonging, and strength”. Samantha added that she was “ thrilled to be collaborating once again with Nandini Reddy”, who is directing the movie.

“As a producer, it's exciting to shape stories that reflect our lives and emotions with honesty and warmth," she added.

Also read: Raj Nidimoru’s sister welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu into the family with emotional note: ‘As a family, we stand by them’

Gulshan Devaiah’s recent projects

Devaiah was last seen in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, which also featured Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth. Gulshan had played the role of Kulshekara, a king who sets out to destroy the Kantara forests.

Devaiah, who ​​was recently seen in the web series Perfect Family, will also headline Netflix’s Legacy, a Tamil series directed by Charukesh Sekar. Legacy features Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Gulshan Devaiah to make Telugu debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On