Gulshan Devaiah says he felt ‘weak in the knees’ seeing R Madhavan on Legacy set: ‘Girls were going gaga over him’

After impressing everyone with his performance in the Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1, Gulshan Devaiah is all set to make his Tamil debut with the series Legacy alongside R Madhavan. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Gulshan spoke about his experience of working with Madhavan and recalled how everyone on the set went gaga over him. Gulshan Devaiah opened up about working with R Madhavan.

Gulshan Devaiah recalls being mesermised by R Madhavan's charm on Legacy set

Talking about his experience of working with R Madhavan, Gulshan hinted at the competition around Madhavan's charm on the set and said, “I felt weak in the knees every time I saw him. He plays my father-in-law. There was something magnetic about that look. All the girls [on the set] were going gaga over him, and I said, ‘You have to go over my dead body. I’m getting to him first.’”

About Legacy

Helmed by Charukesh Sekar, Legacy is a Tamil web series which stars R Madhavan, Gulshan Devaiah, Abhishek Banerjee, Swasika Vijay, Kaali Venkat, Nimisha Sajayan and Harish Uthaman in key roles. The series is produced by Kalyan Shankar of Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, the production banner of Karthik Subbaraj. “Periyavar, an ageing patriarch of a powerful crime family, races against time to anoint a successor to protect his mighty empire from an inevitable siege. He will have to fight to save the family, his empire and, most importantly, his legacy,” reads the logline.

Meanwhile, Gulshan is currently seen in the series Perfect Family. Produced by Pankaj Tripathi, the show also stars Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Girija Oak and Seema Pahwa in key roles. The show explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take. As per the makers, “It revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.” It is available to watch on the YouTube channel JAR Series, with the first two episodes available to access for free, while the rest can be unlocked with a one-time charge of ₹59.