Girija Oak Godbole praises Gulshan Devaiah’s sensitivity in filming sex scenes: ‘He asked 16,17 times ‘Are you okay?’'

Girija Oak Godbole, who stars opposite Gulshan Devaiah in the upcoming web series Therapy Sherapy, recently opened up about filming an intimate scene with him. In a candid chat, the actor praised Gulshan for his exceptional professionalism and thoughtfulness, revealing how he went the extra mile to ensure her comfort on set. Girija Oak Godbole highlighted Gulshan Devaiah's efforts to ensure her comfort, including bringing pillows and checking in on her throughout the shoot of Therapy Sherapy.

Girija opens up about intimate scenes in upcoming show

In a recent interview with the Lallantop, Girija recalled how Gulshan went out of his way to ensure her comfort on set, describing him as one of the few actors with whom she felt completely at ease. The actor shared that before shooting the scene, Gulshan personally brought several pillows from his vanity van to make her comfortable.

"No matter how much you plan, there are very few people with whom you feel zero discomfort not even a milligram. Gulshan is one of them. He brought three or four different pillows from his vanity van, one small, one big and fluffy, another stiff, and asked me to choose whichever felt most comfortable. During the scene, he must have asked me at least 16 or 17 times, ‘Are you okay?’” she recalled.

When one of the pillows became uncomfortable midway through the shoot, Girija said Gulshan immediately offered to adjust it without hesitation. Girija praised her co-star’s empathy, stating that his considerate nature helped her feel safe and confident during a potentially difficult shoot.

"He said, ‘If you want to take it out, I’m totally fine with it.’ That level of care and respect really touched me. For someone else, this could have been a very difficult situation. However, because it was Gulshan, I felt completely at ease. I can even talk about it openly now because he made me feel so safe. It’s amazing that he’s that kind of person,” she said.

About the show

Therapy Sherapy, featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Girija Oak Godbole, is an upcoming web series that explores complex human emotions and relationships. The release date has not been announced yet.