Raj Nidimoru’s sister welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu into the family with emotional note: ‘As a family, we stand by them’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru took fans by surprise when they exchanged vows on December 1 in Coimbatore, prompting a shower of love and wishes from all corners. Now, Raj’s sister Sheetal has penned a special note welcoming Samantha into the family, along with the first family portrait featuring the newly married couple. Samantha got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. (Instagram)

Raj Nidimoru's sister pens emotional note

On Tuesday, Raj’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, took to Instagram to share a warm and heartfelt note officially welcoming Samantha into the Nidimoru family. She also posted the first family picture with the newlyweds, Samantha and Raj.

In her post, Sheetal expressed how spiritually aligned and deeply meaningful the day felt as Samantha became part of the Nidimoru family.

“While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today… soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude,” she wrote.

Sheetal continued, “Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey. As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward… with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention.”

Talking about the couple, Sheetal wrote, “And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way.”

“Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen… they arrive with peace. As I light the sesame oil lamps, my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right,” she added.

Samantha was touched by the message and took to the comment section to respond. Expressing her gratitude, Samantha wrote, “(face holding back tears and heart emoji) Love you.”

Samantha gets married to Raj

Samantha got married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The couple opted for a Linga Bhairava Vivaha. Samantha opted for a red saree by Arpita Mehta, a handwoven Banarasi piece crafted in pure Katan satin silk by a single master artisan. The saree was adorned with delicate powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border, elevated with subtle beige-gold zardozi work featuring saadi taar, cut dana, kasab embroidery, and tiny mirrors. Meanwhile, Raj wore ivory kurta set paired with a textured gold jacket. His ensemble was from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s label.

Talking about their past, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj married Shhyamali De in 2015, and they are believed to have separated in 2022. In 2024, rumours of Samantha dating Raj first surfaced. Samantha would also often post pictures with Raj, seemingly confirming them. However, they never spoke about their relationship in public.