Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens note after attending President's At-Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan: ‘Dreams like this…’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who attended the At-Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Republic Day, shared several photos and penned a note. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Samantha wrote that as she was growing up, "no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day." Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo after visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pics from Rashtrapati Bhavan In the first photo, Samantha stood in the garden of the Rashtrapati Bhavan as other guests were seen behind her. She also shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries posing for the camera. She also posted a photo of the invitation card.

The actor shared a picture of herself as she sat in a chair wearing a pastel green saree and matching jewellery. She geo-tagged the location as Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sharing the photos, Samantha captioned the post, "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day."