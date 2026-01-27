Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens note after attending President's At-Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan: ‘Dreams like this…’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared photos after visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan. She wrote how, while growing up, she didn't know she would visit on the special day.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who attended the At-Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Republic Day, shared several photos and penned a note. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Samantha wrote that as she was growing up, "no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pics from Rashtrapati Bhavan
In the first photo, Samantha stood in the garden of the Rashtrapati Bhavan as other guests were seen behind her. She also shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries posing for the camera. She also posted a photo of the invitation card.
The actor shared a picture of herself as she sat in a chair wearing a pastel green saree and matching jewellery. She geo-tagged the location as Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sharing the photos, Samantha captioned the post, "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day."
Samantha pens emotional note
"No roadmap… Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! (National Flag emoji) Forever grateful (folded hands emojis)," she added. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "From quiet dreams to a proud moment in history so proud of you." "From dreams to Rashtrapati Bhavan… this is history. So proud of you," wrote a person.
Earlier, while travelling in her car, Samantha held the invitation card in her hand. She wrote, "This one's staying with me forever (sparkles emojis)." Global dignitaries, including European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa, were also part of the event.
About Samantha's films
Samantha recently commenced the shoot of her next film, Maa Inti Bangaram. Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks yet another exciting collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy, following their much-loved blockbuster Oh Baby. Samantha is also working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.
