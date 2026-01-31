Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares goofy pics with husband Raj Nidimoru, gives glimpse into their happy phase in new photo dump
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared joyful moments with husband Raj Nidimoru on social media. Fans expressed delight at her happiness and playful posts.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The actor recently took to social media to share some goofy pictures with her husband, offering a glimpse into her happy moments from January.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares January photo dump
On Saturday, Samantha shared a series of pictures from her January photo dump on Instagram. The first two images captured joyful moments from a recent pickleball match that she enjoyed with Raj. She also shared a picture from Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she was invited to attend the 77th Republic Day at-home reception.
In January, Samantha also launched her new athleisure clothing brand, Mile Collective. She co-founded the homegrown contemporary activewear label with Harshita Motaparthu and Pravishta Nadella.
Samantha also posted several goofy pictures in which she is seen making funny faces with Raj. Another image showed her lying on the bed with a bouquet of flowers, seemingly gifted by her husband. She also shared an unseen cosy picture from their honeymoon in Lisbon, where she appears to be enjoying the city’s nightlife. She captioned the post, “January has my heart already.”
Fans were delighted to see Samantha beaming with joy. One comment read, “The whole picture dump screams love, happiness and contentment throughout. Beautiful.” Another wrote, “The happiness in these pictures >>>.” A third comment said, “Finally she’s that child again!!” while others added, “So happy to see you happy,” and “She looks so happy now.”
About Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s marriage
Samantha and Raj first met on the sets of The Family Man Season 2. They later collaborated on the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. Rumours about their relationship began circulating in 2024 after they were spotted together at public events, with reports also suggesting that they had moved in together. While both remained tight-lipped about their relationship, Samantha frequently featured Raj in her social media posts, fuelling speculation.
The couple eventually tied the knot in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1, in the presence of close friends and family. They announced the news through an Instagram post, sending fans into a frenzy. Prior to this, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the two parted ways in 2021 after four years of marriage. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and are believed to have separated in 2022.
