Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru hang out with Lakshmi Manchu, Shilpa Reddy; watch Mughal-E-Azam at NMACC

Lakshmi commented under the post, writing, “Awwwwww,” with heart emojis, as did Samantha with heart emojis. “Pure happiness on everyone's faces,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “Look at Raj's wedding glow.” One even called Samantha ‘Maa Bangaram’ (our gold).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding

Samantha and Raj married in an intimate yogic ceremony at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The couple kept their wedding plans a secret until Samantha posted pictures after the ceremony. They had worked together in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny before tying the knot. Samantha is working with Raj & DK again for Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. She is also producing and starring in Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaram.