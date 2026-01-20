Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru hang out with Lakshmi Manchu, Shilpa Reddy; watch Mughal-E-Azam at NMACC
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru had a fun day out with their friends Lakshmi Manchu and Shilpa Reddy. See pictures and videos.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, had a fun day out with friends in Mumbai recently. Designer Shilpa Reddy took to her Instagram to post inside pictures and videos of their day out with Lakshmi Manchu. From eating good food to watching performances, they did it all.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru’s day out with friends
Shilpa took to Instagram to post numerous pictures with Samantha, Raj, Lakshmi, and her daughter, Vidya Nirvana, during a trip to Mumbai. Some pictures show Samantha and Raj all smiles as they pose, while others show Lakshmi being her goofy self. One picture also shows them hanging out at Farmer’s Cafe in Khar.
On her Instagram stories, Shilpa posted videos taken at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) during and after watching the Mughal-E-Azam musical. Posting the pictures and videos, she wrote, “Some trips aren’t about the place, they’re about the people. A short trip, but a full heart. Laughter, long hugs, sharing love, knowledge, new learnings, & & & all those unspoken conversations finally finding their voice. Back feeling deeply connected, grateful, and so soul-comforted.”
Lakshmi commented under the post, writing, “Awwwwww,” with heart emojis, as did Samantha with heart emojis. “Pure happiness on everyone's faces,” commented a fan, while another wrote, “Look at Raj's wedding glow.” One even called Samantha ‘Maa Bangaram’ (our gold).
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding
Samantha and Raj married in an intimate yogic ceremony at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1, 2025. The couple kept their wedding plans a secret until Samantha posted pictures after the ceremony. They had worked together in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny before tying the knot. Samantha is working with Raj & DK again for Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. She is also producing and starring in Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaram.
