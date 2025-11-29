Lakshmi Manchu says she was taught to ‘worship men’ as she talks about love life: ‘I meet Andy all the time but…’

Actor Lakshmi Manchu recently opened up about her love life and marriage to Andy Srinivasan. Talking about her love life on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast, she mentioned that she was taught to ‘worship men’ but has gone past that phase now. Here’s what she said. Lakshmi Manchu married IT professional Andy Srinivasan, who lives in the US, in 2006.

Lakshmi Manchu on no longer worshipping men

When Lakshmi was asked about her love life, she lit up. But it was not for her husband, Andy. She gushed, “I am madly, deeply, intensely in love. I think that love as a mother has not exceeded any of the loves I have ever had. I don’t think anything will ever match it. I’ve only been taught to worship men. The perception of how men should be and how women should treat them. I’ve crossed that phase and now when I look back at how I was…(folds hands). I am very happy where I am.”

When asked if she misses companionship, given that her husband Andy lives in the US while she lives in Mumbai, Lakshmi was quick to respond. She said, “I don’t miss anything. Especially being with a man. I go meet Andy all the time. We are a nuclear family unit. We are co-parenting Apple (their daughter Vidya Nirvana), and that is the most important thing. Other than that, anything shouldn’t matter right now.”

About Lakshmi Manchu’s relationship with Andy Srinivasan

Lakshmi married IT professional Andy Srinivasan from Chennai in 2006 after dating him for a few years. Their daughter, Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand, was born in 2014 via surrogacy. Lakshmi settled in Hyderabad for years before moving to Mumbai with her daughter, while Andy lives in the US. She has spoken about her long-distance marriage in numerous interviews, mentioning that the family often spends time together during Vidya’s holidays.

In 2024, Lakshmi starred in Adiparvam and Daksha, in addition to the JioCinema web series Yakshini. This year, she was a contestant on The Traitors on Prime Video.