Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates new beginnings with Raj Nidimoru on first Makar Sankranti after marriage

Samantha shared a selfie in which both are seen posing while the actor is seen making a goofy face. Samantha shared the sweet picture with Raj and wrote, "Sankranthi vibes." In the photo, Samantha and Raj were seen seated in a car, twinning in red traditional outfits. While both embraced ethnic wear, Samantha struck a goofy expression while Raj was seen smiling.

On Thursday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories to give her fans a glimpse into how she celebrated her first Makar Sankranti after her marriage with Raj.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu ’s Makar Sankranti was especially memorable this year, as she celebrated the festival for the first time with her husband and producer Raj Nidimoru . She marked the occasion by sharing a goofy selfie with him.

Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayana, Makara, or simply Sankranti, is a Hindu festival celebrated throughout India and Nepal. It marks the Sun’s entry into Capricorn (Makar Rashi), and symbolises new beginnings, hope, and the promise of prosperity.

Some days back, Samantha and Raj were spotted arriving at Hyderabad airport. Several videos of the outing surfaced on social media, with fans swooning over her style with her mangalsutra stealing the spotlight.

Samantha gets married to Raj Nidimoru On December 1, last year, Samantha surprised all her fans by sharing pictures of her wedding ceremony with Raj. The couple tied the knot in Coimbatore in an intimate, yogic wedding. After their wedding, they went on a getaway to Lisbon, Portugal.

Samantha worked with Raj & DK for the 2021 Prime Video web series The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2023. She divorced Naga Chaitanya in 2021, and it is unknown when Raj separated from Shhyamali De. In 2024, speculation intensified after they were frequently spotted together at events, and Samantha began posting pictures with Raj on her social media. They kept mum about their romance at that time, and made it official after they got married.

On the work front, Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.