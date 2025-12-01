Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru exchange rings at Isha Foundation; see pictures of their wedding

After a Redditor let it slip that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru would be tying the knot on Monday, their teams remained mum when contacted by Hindustan Times. However, come afternoon, Samantha herself made her relationship with Raj Instagram official by posting pictures of them exchanging rings and getting married at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Take a look. Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in Coimbatore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj are now officially married! The actor took to her Instagram on Monday to post pictures from their simple and sweet ceremony, writing 01.12.2025 with white heart emojis. The first picture shows Raj putting a ring on Samantha’s finger while they stand in front of Linga Bhairavi. Another shows her holding him close while showing off her massive rock.

Samantha also shared pictures from the traditional ceremony, which sees them taking aarti and kneeling in front of the idol. The last picture is of a happy Raj and Samantha as they walk through a doorway decorated with flowers. Raj wore a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket for the wedding, while Samantha looked resplendent in a red and gold saree with fresh flowers in her hair.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the newly married couple from celebrities and fans alike. Anupama Parameswaran, Nimrat Kaur, Dimple Hayathi and several others left love for them under the pictures.

Samantha and Raj’s relationship timeline

While both Samantha and Raj remained mum about their relationship status, there was speculation that they were dating in early 2024. Many were confused because Raj had never announced his separation from his first wife, Shhyamali De, while Samantha had a public divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. The couple soon began being spotted together in public at events, and there were also rumours of them moving in together, though Samantha’s team had denied the news back then.