Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De shares post on detachment after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video stirs dating rumours

Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Raj Nidimoru, has shared posts on "unintelligent treatment" and "detachment" after actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video seemingly featured him, adding more fuel to rumours of them dating. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shhyamali shared quotes by Laozi and Ali ibn Abi Talib. Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De shared a posts after Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video.

Raj's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Laozi, Tao Te Ching's quote read, "Respond intelligently even to unintelligent treatment." Ali ibn Abi Talib's quote was, "Detachment is not that you should own nothing, but that nothing should own you."

While the story disappeared after 24 hours, its screengrab was shared on other platforms, such as Twitter (now X) and Reddit. On Reddit, the stories were shared with the caption, “Family man fame Raj Nidimoru's wife Shhyamali De's new story after Samantha & Raj's Dubai vacation.”

Reacting to it, a person said, "I just realised the irony of him being the director of Family Man." Another Reddit user asked, "I mean, where is your conscience, man?"

Shhyamali shared quotes by Laozi and Ali ibn Abi Talib.

About Samantha's video

Samantha held a man's hand as they rocked it sideways in the video she had posted on Instagram a day earlier. She didn't reveal the man's face. The person wore a black jacket, denims, and white shoes. He carried a black bag and had his phone in one hand. The words in the video read, "What I see vs. What you see." Sharing it, Samantha wrote, “Dubai for a minute.”

A section of the people on the internet said that Raj and Shhyamali haven't been divorced. However, a source told Pinkvilla earlier, “Raj got officially divorced from Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated on Citadel. Meanwhile, reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He doesn’t have a daughter — the child he was seen with is his co-director Krishna DK’s daughter.”

However, later, when HT reached out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s manager, who dismissed it as just a “rumour.” Their dating rumours gained momentum after Samantha frequently shared photos with Raj on Instagram, leading to speculation about their relationship. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya, but they split in 2021.

About Samantha, Raj's projects

Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026. Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s The Family Man season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and others, is scheduled to release in November this year.