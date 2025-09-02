Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds hands with Raj Nidimoru in new video from Dubai trip? Fans say ‘she is glowing differently’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has long been rumoured to be dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, but neither of them has confirmed or denied their relationship. However, their pictures and appearances together often fuel the dating rumours. Recently, Samantha shared some snippets of her trip to Dubai, but what caught everyone’s attention was a video of her holding hands with a man whom fans believe to be Raj. Samantha Ruth Prabhu hold hands of a man in new video, fans think it is Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu holding hands with Raj Nidimoru?

On Tuesday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared a video offering a glimpse of her special moments from the trip to Dubai. The reel, “what I see vs what you see,” was a montage of videos and photos. One of the clips that caught everyone’s attention showed Samantha sitting and holding the hand of a man standing next to her. The two were seen romantically swinging their hands back and forth. Sharing the video, Samantha wrote, “Dubai for a minute.”

The video had fans convinced that the man Samantha was holding hands with was filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. One of the comments read, “Soft launching her man in style, grace and everything.” Another wrote, “Did she make her relationship official?” Some fans were simply happy to see them together, writing, “Love seeing you happy.” Another commented, “This is so cute.” One user wrote, “Her inner child is healing,” while another added, “She is glowing differently after a long time.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s dating rumours

Samantha and Raj worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their dating rumours gained momentum after she frequently shared photos with him on her Instagram, fuelling speculation about their relationship. While they haven’t yet confirmed anything, they are often spotted enjoying vacations together, further adding to the speculation.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Raj got officially divorced from Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated on Citadel. Meanwhile, reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He doesn’t have a daughter — the child he was seen with is his co-director Krishna DK’s daughter.” However, HT reached out to Samantha’s manager, who dismissed it as just a “rumour.”

Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026. Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s The Family Man season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and others, is scheduled to release in November this year.