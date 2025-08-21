Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about new phase in career: 'No longer shoot five films at a time'

After more than 15 years in the industry and a string of successful films, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now embracing a new phase in her career, one marked by intention, wellness, and wholehearted commitment. In a recent conversation with Grazia India, the actress revealed that she has made a conscious decision to scale back her workload and only pursue projects that truly resonate with her. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she is reducing her workload for higher quality work. Her upcoming projects include Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, set to premiere in 2026.

Samantha opens up about working only on passion projects

“I’ve reached a point where I do things I’m extremely passionate about, and that includes both fitness and films. I’ve been a part of several films and series, but not all of them were passion projects. But now, every single thing I do, every business I invest in, every film that I produce, all have my heart.”

Samantha emphasised that she no longer juggles multiple projects at once, choosing instead to prioritise her physical and mental health. “I no longer shoot five films at a time. One thing I’ve realised is that I need to listen to my body, so I’ve reduced the amount of work I do. But now everything I do and put my energy into matters so much more. Nothing is for the heck of it. The quantity may have reduced, but the quality of projects has definitely increased,” she said.

Samantha's latest work

On the professional front, Samantha recently made a cameo in the Telugu film Subham, which she also produced under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. She was last seen in the action-packed Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring alongside Varun Dhawan in a spy thriller created by Raj and DK.

Up next, she will be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, another high-octane series helmed by Raj and DK. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026.