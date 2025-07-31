Raj Nidimoru gives death stare to paparazzi as he gets spotted with rumoured girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu again

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who have been linked romantically for the past few months, were spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, things took an interesting turn when Raj gave a cold stare to the paparazzi as they were entering their car, seemingly unhappy about being photographed together. For the outing, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru kept things casual.

Raj Nidimoru seems miffed

Samantha and Raj were spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several videos of their outing have emerged on social media.

In the clip, they are seen leaving a restaurant. As Samantha exited the restaurant, she appeared carefree and cheerful, seemingly unbothered by the cameras, and made her way to the car. On the other hand, Raj, who joined her later in the same car, seemed visibly irked by the media attention.

One video shows Raj giving a stern glare to the paparazzi through the car window before swiftly driving away in the car, with Samantha beside him.

For the outing, Samantha kept it casual, pairing a chic white and navy striped full-sleeve sweater with jeans. Raj sported a laid-back look with a black cap and olive green overshirt, paired with a black T-shirt and jeans.

More about Samantha and Raj

Samantha and Raj worked together for the web series, The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. The romance rumours surrounding Samantha and Raj gained momentum after she frequently shared photos with him on her Instagram, fueling speculation about their relationship. While neither party confirmed nor denied the rumour, they have often been spotted together.

At the moment, she is now working with him on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. They have also partnered up for the pickleball team, Chennai Super Champs. Raj is married to Shhyamali De, and they share a daughter. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya, but they split in 2021. Raj, along with DK, is also busy with the third season of The Family Man, which will bring back Manoj Bajpayee in the role of Srikant Tiwari.