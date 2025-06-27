The Family Man season 3 teaser: Manoj Bajpayee faces ‘desi Winter Soldier’ Jaideep Ahlawat, fans love the GoW reunion

The Family Man season 3 teaser: Prime Video India dropped the first glimpse of the upcoming season of The Family Man, one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The minute-long video traced the journey of Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari from 2019 to 2025, giving a sneak peek into all the action and mayhem that awaits this season. (Also read: The Family Man season 3 officially announced: Manoj Bajpayee is in the crosshairs in first poster, Tamil star joins cast) The Family Man season 3 teaser: It is Manoj Bajpayee Vs Jaideep Ahlawat this time!

The Family Man season 3 teaser

This season, when a stranger asks Srikant about his occupation, he shyly replies, “Life and relationships counsellor!” His wife Suchitra (played by Priyamani) can only roll her eyes at him. The teaser then gives a glimpse of the action and thrill that awaits this season, with encounters and bomb blasts taking place.

Nimrat Kaur makes a brief appearance, but it is Jaideep Ahlawat's presence at the very end that caught the attention of fans. Although his face is covered with a black cloth, fans identified Jaideep because of the intensity of his eyes in just one glimpse.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented: “Jaideep Ahlawat! From a protagonist in Paatal Lok to an antagonist in The Family Man S3! Can't wait!” A second fan said, “Oh man.. Jaideep Ahawat. Crazy look! couldn't ask for more. Worth the wait… Looking forward to this now.” One fan compared Jaideep's look in the show to the Winter Soldier from the MCU. “Desi Winter Soldier,” read the comment. Many fans noted that the two actors had appeared together (but not shared screen) in the 2012 cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur. In the Anurag Kashyap film, Jaideep played Shahid Khan, the father of Manoj's Sardar Khan.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season. Season 3 raises the stakes as Srikant faces off against new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, finding himself navigating uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders.

No release date has been announced for The Family Man season 3 so far.