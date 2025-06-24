The Family Man season 3 officially announced: Manoj Bajpayee is in the crosshairs in first poster, Tamil star joins cast

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man season 3 is one of the highly anticipated series of the year. While Amazon Prime had earlier announced that the series is set to release in 2025, the makers have now dropped an exciting update on the new season, confirming that the new season is set to release soon, and sharing the first poster. The makers have also officially mentioned the cast members who will be starring in this season. (Also read: Will Jaideep Ahlawat face off against Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man season 3? Here's what we know) Manoj Bajpayee in the new poster of The Family Man Season 3.

Update on Season 3

On Tuesday, Prime Video dropped the official announcement of season 3 with a new Instagram post. Sharing the poster of season 3, the makers mentioned in the caption: “All eyes on our family men #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.” The joint post tagged the cast members, including Manoj, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and directors Raj & DK.

The caption also tagged the other cast members who will be present this season. They include Tamil star Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Shreya Dhanwantary, Darshan Kumar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Vipin Kumar Sharma, and Harman Singha. Gul Panag, who was seen in season 1, is also set to return to the show.

Interestingly, Jaideep Ahlawat was not mentioned in the post despite Manoj's earlier confirmation that he would be playing a prominent role in the season. In March, Manoj told OTTPlay, "We cast Jaideep Ahlawat two years ago, and he has done very well with Paatal Lok Season 2. To our luck, he is in Season 3 of The Family Man. This season is massive and very beautiful."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the announcement, a fan commented, “Can’t wait to see Srikant Tiwari, JK and Suchi back in action.” “Finally!” is what a second fan commented, given that many were eagerly awaiting an update on the upcoming season. “Please release this year fast, I cannot wait any longer,” read a comment. “Omggg, this is happening. Can't wait to see Srikant in action,” said a second fan.

No release date has been announced for The Family Man season 3 so far.