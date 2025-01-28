Will Jaideep Ahlawat face off against Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man season 3? Here's what we know

Fans are waiting with bated breath for season three of The Family Man, and now, as per a new report, Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen against Manoj Bajpayee in the show. As per a Filmfare report, Jaideep "has a very prominent role" in the web series. (Also Read | Expect the unexpected: Priyamani on The Family Man season three) Jaideep Ahlawat will reportedly star in Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Manoj Bajpayee face off in The Family Man 3?

The source told Filmfare, “It’s really unfair to reveal character arcs and key storylines of a show or film that hasn’t released. But I can tell you that Jaideep has a very prominent role in The Family Man Season 3. His character will go up against Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth and the audiences will get to watch these two legends of the screen, play off each other’s energies.”

What Priyamani recently said about the show

Recently, actor Priyamani teased that the latest chapter of the Prime Video series will be nothing short of a "roller coaster ride". In the forthcoming third season, Manoj’s Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, Suchitra, played by Priyamani.

“I’m looking forward to season three of the show. I’m very excited and anxious. I’m hoping this season also does well. Wait and watch season three. It’s going to be a roller coaster ride, expect the unexpected,” Priyamani told PTI on the sidelines of the G5A retrospective on Mani Ratnam.

About The Family Man 3

The action thriller series, written by Suman Kumar and Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, recently concluded filming. The third season is expected to premiere around Diwali 2025 on Prime Video.

After wrapping up the shooting for the show recently, Raj & DK called it the toughest shoot of their life yet and paid gratitude to the crew for being with him till the end.

The first season of The Family Man, which debuted on Prime Video in late 2019, received glowing reviews. The second season, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, premiered in 2021 and was also praised by the critics.