Women, can you ace the 90-second dead hang challenge? Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows it's cakewalk for her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness levels have always been impressive. The actor is known for taking care of her physical and mental health, and for sharing tips and motivational videos to push her followers towards overall wellbeing. Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces the 90-second dead hang challenge with her trainers, Pavneet Chhabra and Paridhi Joshi.

In a post shared on July 28, Samantha took up the 90-second dead hang challenge with her trainers, Pavneet Chhabra and Paridhi Joshi. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “It’s not about how you look. Not about genetics. Not about muscle mass or flexed selfies. It’s about how strong you are when no one’s watching.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 90-second dead hang challenge

In the video, Samantha did a dead hang for 1 minute and 30 seconds, and also superimposed a clip of Canadian-American physician Peter Attia talking about the importance of dead hangs to improve grip strength for longevity.

Peter explains, “A male between the ages of 40 and 50 should be able to dead hang for 2 minutes. A female should be able to do this for 90 seconds. Another metric for males in this age group is the ability to carry 50 percent of their body weight in each hand for a minute. For example, if someone weighs 90 kilos, they should be able to hold 45 kilos in each hand and walk for a minute. For females, this should be three-quarters of their body weight for the same duration.”

Why grip strength matters?

But does being able to lift that much or do a dead hang mean something? According to Peter, this is a great indication of upper-body strength, as well as balance and coordination.

He stressed that carrying that much weight while walking is not trivial, but the correlation between grip strength and health is significant.

According to the physician, people with the highest grip strength have a 70 percent lower chance of developing and dying from dementia compared to those with the lowest grip strength.

“Grip strength is not just about grip strength; it serves as a proxy for total body strength and muscle mass. When someone thinks they can simply buy a grip strengthener and use it at their desk all day, that misses the point. Developing such impressive grip strength requires lifting and carrying very heavy objects,” he added.

How did the internet react?

The internet was impressed with Samantha's strength. Gulshan Devaiah quipped, “Looked like you could’ve gone longer.” A fan commented, “Have you been taking naps like this ??? Tell the truth.”

An Instagram user wrote, “Wow, this is crazy. Sam didn't even look like she was doing anything. She looked so at peace as if she was just standing.”

Someone commented, “This is insane strength, Sam! You inspire us endlessly.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.