5 vintage-style watches that look quietly luxurious; Best picks for everyday wear (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Vintage-inspired watches have made a strong comeback, proving that timeless design never goes out of fashion. From champagne dials and Roman numerals to slim leather straps and elegant square cases, these watches bring an old-world charm that feels refreshingly sophisticated in today's era of oversized smartwatches. What makes vintage-style watches so appealing is their versatility. They pair just as effortlessly with office blazers as they do with sarees, linen dresses or tailored co-ord sets. If you're looking to invest in a watch that looks far more expensive than its price tag, these five options are worth considering. 5 Vintage-style watches

Minimal yet unmistakably elegant, this Sonata Gold Edit watch channels vintage luxury beautifully. The champagne dial paired with a rich leather strap creates a timeless combination that never feels outdated. The slim profile slips comfortably under shirt cuffs, making it an excellent choice for workwear, while the warm gold accents add just enough sophistication for evening outings. Its understated design means you'll reach for it far more often than trend-driven styles. Whether paired with a crisp white shirt, a linen dress or an elegant saree, it complements almost everything. Why you'll love it: The champagne dial gives it an expensive, heirloom-inspired aesthetic without feeling flashy. Style tip: Pair with neutral tailoring, beige co-ord sets or silk sarees for an effortlessly refined look.

2 . Fastrack Ruffles Beige Dial Watch Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Vintage doesn't always have to feel serious. This Fastrack Ruffles watch offers a softer, feminine interpretation of retro styling. The beige dial keeps the overall look clean and elegant, while the delicate detailing adds personality without overwhelming the design. It's ideal for women who enjoy classic accessories but still want something youthful enough for everyday wear. The neutral colour palette makes it incredibly easy to pair with both western and ethnic outfits. Why you'll love it: Elegant enough for work yet playful enough for weekend brunches. Style tip: Looks beautiful with pastel dresses, floral kurtas and soft monochrome outfits.

Titan has long mastered timeless watch design, and the Karishma collection continues that tradition. The champagne dial paired with a classic brown leather strap gives this watch a distinctly vintage character that's both subtle and sophisticated. Rather than relying on oversized cases or heavy embellishments, it focuses on clean proportions and warm tones that remain stylish year after year. It's exactly the kind of accessory that quietly elevates your outfit rather than demanding attention. Why you'll love it: A classic everyday watch that never goes out of style. Style tip: Pair with earthy tones, cotton sarees, linen shirts or structured blazers.

Square watches have become one of the biggest jewellery trends in recent years, thanks to their vintage-inspired silhouettes. This Giordano design embraces that aesthetic beautifully with its elegant square dial, Roman numerals and crystal detailing that catches the light without appearing overdone. It feels reminiscent of classic heirloom watches while still remaining modern enough for contemporary wardrobes. Whether you're attending a wedding, festive dinner or evening event, this watch instantly adds polish. Why you'll love it: Vintage glamour with just the right amount of sparkle. Style tip: Pair with satin dresses, festive kurtas or cocktail outfits.

If understated luxury is your style philosophy, this OLEVS watch is worth considering. The ultra-thin case gives it a sleek profile, while the minimalist dial keeps the design clean and timeless. Instead of following seasonal trends, it embraces simplicity, one of the defining characteristics of vintage luxury. The slim construction also makes it incredibly comfortable for all-day wear, whether you're at work, travelling or attending formal occasions. Why you'll love it: Clean, minimalist styling that feels expensive and effortlessly elegant. Style tip: Wear it with monochrome outfits, tailored trousers, crisp shirts or minimalist jewellery for a refined finish. How to style vintage-inspired watches Pair leather-strap watches with linen shirts, blazers and tailored trousers.

Gold-toned watches complement ivory, beige, olive and chocolate brown outfits beautifully.

Square dials look especially elegant with sarees, silk co-ord sets and evening dresses.

Stack slim watches with delicate bracelets for a modern jewellery-inspired look.

Let the watch remain the hero by keeping other accessories understated. Vintage-inspired watches continue to prove that true luxury doesn't need oversized logos or flashy designs. Thoughtful details like champagne dials, Roman numerals, slim leather straps and elegant proportions often make the strongest style statement. Whether you're building a capsule wardrobe or simply looking for a timeless everyday accessory, these five watches deliver classic elegance that will stay stylish for years to come. Similar stories for you: Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style 10 office tote bags that fit your laptop and daily essentials

Watches: FAQs What makes a watch look vintage? Vintage-inspired watches typically feature details like champagne or cream dials, Roman numerals, slim leather straps, square or rectangular cases, and minimalist designs that echo classic timepieces. How do I style a vintage watch? Keep the rest of your accessories minimal. Pair your watch with tailored outfits, linen shirts, sarees or monochrome dresses, and layer it with delicate bracelets if you want a more contemporary look. Which strap looks more vintage—leather or metal? Leather straps, especially in brown, black or tan, create a more classic vintage aesthetic. Gold-toned metal bracelets also work well for an old-world, luxurious feel. Are vintage-style watches suitable for everyday wear? Yes. Their timeless design makes them incredibly versatile, pairing well with office wear, ethnic outfits, dresses and even casual denim looks.