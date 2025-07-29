Liver specialist explains how hepatitis affects women; tips and tests every woman should know for early detection

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has defined hepatitis as an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents, leading to a range of health problems, including severe liver damage and cancer, some of which can be fatal. There are 5 main strains of the hepatitis virus, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Many women are unaware of how Hepatitis B spreads—via blood, unsafe sex, or from mother to child—often mistaking it for a lifestyle-related or liver-specific issue alone. (Shutterstock)

WHO data says that types B and C lead to chronic disease in hundreds of millions of people, and an estimated 1.3 million deaths per year. According to the World Hepatitis Alliance, globally, women face more challenges in accessing quality health services due to sociocultural and economic factors and discrimination. Therefore, it becomes necessary to educate them about this disease.

Hepatitis and the problems faced by women

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jignesh Patel, gastroenterologist and liver specialist, HCG Hospitals, Ahmedabad, stressed that hepatitis B remains a serious yet preventable public health issue in India. While women form the backbone of families and communities, their awareness and protection against Hepatitis B often remain inadequate. The gap is not just in healthcare access, but in education, screening, and social perception.

Without targeted screening, many individuals - especially women - do not realise that they are infected until the disease has progressed and caused serious liver damage. (Freepik)

According to Dr Vikram Vora, medical director, International SOS (India), hepatitis infections, especially hepatitis B and C, can remain asymptomatic for years. He stressed, “Without targeted screening, many individuals - especially women juggling multiple roles, who are unable to focus on their own health and wellbeing - do not realise that they are infected until the disease has progressed and caused serious liver damage, including fibrosis, cirrhosis or hepatocellular carcinoma.”

“This culturally ingrained self-neglect means symptoms, when they appear, may be brushed aside or misattributed to stress or hormonal changes. In working women, this can be even more pronounced due to the complex interplay of occupational, social, and biological factors,” he added.

What stops early detection in women

1. Lack of Awareness

“Many women are unaware of how Hepatitis B spreads—via blood, unsafe sex, or from mother to child. It is often mistaken for a lifestyle-related or liver-specific issue alone,” Dr Patel explained.

“Working women often operate under significant time pressure, regardless of whether they work in formal or informal sectors. Between managing household responsibilities and professional demands, preventive health checkups end up being deprioritised. Although corporate wellness programs have started to focus on non-communicable diseases (like diabetes and hypertension), rarely do they include hepatitis screening,” Dr Vora added.

2. Inadequate Screening

Per Dr Patel, a simple blood test, S. HBsAg, is enough to screen for Hepatitis B. “This test should be strongly recommended for all women, especially before pregnancy, to detect infection early and prevent transmission to the child,” he said.

However, clinics often operate during standard working hours, and relatively few employers offer on-site testing or flexible leave for preventive health services. “This creates a vicious cycle of low awareness, low testing and consequently, late diagnosis,” Dr Vora explained.

3. Vaccination Gaps

“While childhood vaccination is part of India's Universal Immunisation Program, adult women—particularly in reproductive age—often miss out on catch-up vaccination, putting them at avoidable risk,” Dr Patel explained.

Dr Vora added, “Despite the availability of effective hepatitis B vaccines and curative treatments for hepatitis C, awareness remains low. Many women are unaware of their vaccination status or the need for screening, especially if they were born before hepatitis B vaccination was included in national immunisation programs.”

Tattoos can be a hidden threat if done at unlicensed parlours with non-sterile equipment. (Freepik)

4. Unsafe Practices:

Hepatitis is also compounded by social stigma, largely due to its association with sexual transmission or drug use, Dr Vora emphasised. “Even educated women may feel hesitant to seek testing or disclose their status for fear of being misunderstood, judged, or discriminated against in the workplace,” he explained.

Therefore, safe sex practices must be emphasised, especially among young adults, per Dr Patel. “Tattoos, which are increasingly popular among younger women as a form of self-expression, can be a hidden threat if done at unlicensed parlours with non-sterile equipment. Tattooing with contaminated needles is a known route for Hepatitis B transmission,” he added.

5. Stigma and Silence:

Dr Patel explained, “There is a hesitation to undergo screening or discuss Hepatitis B openly due to the associated stigma. This social silence delays diagnosis and care.”

Tips and tests women should know about early detection

Here are some key things to remember, as per Dr Patel:

Routine Hepatitis B screening (S. HBsAg)should be made a standard part of pre-marital and pre-pregnancy health checks. Promote vaccination for all unvaccinated women as part of preventive health campaigns. Educate women on transmission routes and the importance of safe sex and safe body art practices. Conduct awareness drives in schools, colleges, and workplaces to normalise conversations around liver health and Hepatitis B. Providenon-judgmental clinical environments where women feel safe to seek testing and treatment.

Workplace awareness

Lastly, Dr Vora highlighted how hepatitis education is often absent from workplace wellness communications. “Without targeted information campaigns, the average working woman remains unaware of the long-term risks of chronic hepatitis or the ease of getting screened with a simple blood test,” he stated.

To bridge this gap, Dr Vora suggested a need for comprehensive and gender-sensitive workplace health and wellness policies:

Awareness: Constant availability of health information from credible and medically validated sources. Screening and Education: Ensuring workplace testing or the provision of access to external screening. Destigmatization: An open culture where discussions around health conditions are free and frank without prejudice Engagement: Using digital enablement and fostering a sense of community.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.