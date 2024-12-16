What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, cause of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's death

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a severe chronic disorder that affects the lungs.

The demise of the music world's veteran has raised several questions at this IPF illness. Here's all you need to know about it.

What is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

As per US' National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NIH), is a serious chronic lung disease that affects the tissues around the air sacs, or alveoli, in the organ. The condition develops when for unknown reasons the lung tissue gets thick and stiff.

Over time, these changes can cause the lungs to be permanently scarred, also known as fibrosis, making it progressively difficult for an individual to breathe.

An individual with a habit of smoking or family history of IPF, is at a higher risk of getting the disease and this risk only increases with age.

Causes of IPF

The scarring of the tissue seems to be the result of a cycle of damage and healing that takes place in the lungs. Once the healing stops, scar tissues are formed. However, the causes for these changes are unknown, according to NIH.

The scarring makes it tough to breathe and for the oxygen to be delivered from the lungs to the rest of the human body.

In case of a healthy lung, the oxygen easily passes through the walls of the air sacs and goes into the capillaries, and eventually the bloodstream. However, in case of IPF, the alveoli walls get thicker, making it difficult for the oxygen to pass into the blood.

Risk factors for IPF

There are several factors that come into the play when considering the risk an individual is under to get IPF.

Age: As an individual grows older, they are at a higher risk of developing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Most people are often diagnosed with the disease in their 60s or 70s.

As an individual grows older, they are at a higher risk of developing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Most people are often diagnosed with the disease in their 60s or 70s. Lifestyle: Smoking habit is the most common risk among people who might get or have IPF.

Smoking habit is the most common risk among people who might get or have IPF. Gender: Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is more common in men than women, NIH said.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is more common in men than women, NIH said. Family history and genes: If an individual's immediate relative, like a parent or a sibling, has IPF, then they are automatically at a higher risk of getting the disease. The genes a person inherits might make it more likely for them to develop IPF, especially if the genes carry mutations.

There are few ways in which a person's genes might them at risk for IPF, NIH said. Scientists have discovered that mutations in some genes are common people suffering from IPF. And some of these genetics help the body in making surfactant and mucus, important for the healthy functioning of lungs.

One such gene is MUC5B, this makes a mucus protein which helps clear harmful substances, like bacteria, from the lungs. NIH said that having a mutated version of this gene increases the risk for IPF more than other genes.

Symptoms of IPF

The symptoms people having idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis may experience are:

Shortness of breath: According to NIH it might initially be difficult to breathe when a person's active. But with growing time, the breathing problems will increase, meaning it will be harder to breathe even when a person is at rest.

According to NIH it might initially be difficult to breathe when a person's active. But with growing time, the breathing problems will increase, meaning it will be harder to breathe even when a person is at rest. Pro-longed dry cough: A dry cough that is not improving is also a sign. This also includes repeated coughing which a person is unable to control. Similar to breathing, the coughing might also get worse with time.

A dry cough that is not improving is also a sign. This also includes repeated coughing which a person is unable to control. Similar to breathing, the coughing might also get worse with time. Pain in joints and muscles: The achy feeling in an individuals joints and muscles, though might seem normal, is also a symptom for IPF.

The achy feeling in an individuals joints and muscles, though might seem normal, is also a symptom for IPF. Feeling tired or weak: Fatigue is a common symptom for illness in general, and such is the case for IPF.

Fatigue is a common symptom for illness in general, and such is the case for IPF. Weight loss: An individual might lose weight slowly and that too without trying if they are suffering from IPF.

In case a person suffers from these symptoms, seeking doctor's intervention is recommended.

Treatment for IPF

At present, there is no cure for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. However, medicines, procedures, or other treatments might help slow down the lung damage and subsequently improve quality of life.

Medicines: According to US' NIH, Nintedanib or pirfenidone can help the lungs to function better. This might also prevent any acute exacerbation, which is unexpected, and may also increase chances of survival. Other than this, antacids might help prevent stomach acids from entering the lungs from reflux and making the IPF worse.

According to US' NIH, Nintedanib or pirfenidone can help the lungs to function better. This might also prevent any acute exacerbation, which is unexpected, and may also increase chances of survival. Other than this, antacids might help prevent stomach acids from entering the lungs from reflux and making the IPF worse. Other treatments include oxygen therapy, which helps reduce the shortness of breath and improve exercise abilities, and ventilator support, to help with breathing, NIH said.

include oxygen therapy, which helps reduce the shortness of breath and improve exercise abilities, and ventilator support, to help with breathing, NIH said. Lastly, surgery. A lung transplant might be an option for some people with chronic IPF. However, major complications can arise from lung transplant, such as infection or rejection of the new organ by the body. As per NIH, individuals will have to take medicines for the rest of their lives to reduce of risk of lung rejection after a transplant.

It is in the best practice to make changes to one's lifestyle, opting for healthy changes like quitting smoking, consuming a healthy diet and regularly exercising. Counselling and therapy might also help relieve or manage stress and anxiety.