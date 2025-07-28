Hepatitis alert: Gastroenterologist lists 8 groups of people who are at higher risk; shares when to get tested

Liver inflammation caused by viral infections can result in hepatitis, a condition that may present with symptoms such as dark urine, jaundice, fatigue, and abdominal pain. Depending on the type of infection, hepatitis can be either acute or chronic. Certain groups of people, however, are at a significantly higher risk of contracting the disease. Also read | Hepatitis can cause liver disease: Gastroenterologist shares common causes, symptoms, prevention tips Know who are at an increased risk of getting hepatitis. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Gourdas Choudhuri, chairman, gastroenterology and hepatobiliary sciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram shared who are at an increased risk of getting hepatitis.

1. Healthcare professionals

Healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, face occupational exposure to infected blood and body fluids.

2. Patients exposed to dialysis

Patients on long-term dialysis may be at risk, especially if infection control practices are inadequate.

3. Patients who received blood transfusion

Anyone who received a blood transfusion or organ transplant before 1992 should consider getting tested, as blood screening for hepatitis B and C became more stringent after that time.

4. Newborns

Newborns of hepatitis B-infected mothers can contract the virus during delivery if appropriate precautions aren’t taken.

5. People with HIV

People living with HIV often share common routes of transmission and may be co-infected with hepatitis B or C.

6. People in close contact with hepatitis patients

Close household contacts of hepatitis B or C patients may also be at risk through shared items like razors or toothbrushes that can carry microscopic amounts of blood.

7. People with multiple sexual partners

Individuals with multiple sexual partners or those engaging in unprotected sex are at risk, particularly for hepatitis B, which can spread through bodily fluids.

8. People who inject drugs

People who inject drugs or share needles are at significantly higher risk for both hepatitis B and C due to possible blood contamination.

When should you get tested for hepatitis?(Shutterstock)

When is it essential to get tested for hepatitis?

If you’re experiencing symptoms such as prolonged fatigue, unexplained weakness, jaundice (yellowing of eyes or skin), dark-colored urine, abdominal discomfort, nausea, or loss of appetite; these can all be signs of hepatitis.

If your liver enzymes are elevated on a routine blood test, even in the absence of symptoms, it’s important to investigate further.

Anyone with a history of high-risk exposure, including needle use, tattoos or piercings in unregulated settings, or unsafe medical procedures, should be screened.

If you’ve been in close contact with someone who has hepatitis, testing is strongly advised, even if you feel well.

Women who are pregnant or planning pregnancy should be screened early to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.