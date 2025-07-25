Hepatitis can cause liver disease: Gastroenterologist shares common causes, symptoms, prevention tips

Hepatitis is a condition caused by inflammation of the liver. Caused by various factors such as alcohol consumption, viral infections and autoimmune disorders, hepatitis can lead to acute or chronic liver disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ramesh Garg, senior director and HOD gastroenterology, Fortis Shalimar Bagh shared symptoms, caused and prevention tips. Also read | Truth about viral hepatitis: Facts, myths and stigma Hepatitis can lead to acute or chronic liver disease.(Freepik)

Symptoms of hepatitis

“Common symptoms of hepatitis include fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain (especially right upper abdomen), fever, dark urine, pale or clay-colored stools, jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes) and joint pain (mainly in hepatitis B),” Dr Ramesh Garg said.

Causes of hepatitis

Hepatitis can be caused by viruses (HAV, HBV, HCV, HDV, HEV), alcohol use, drugs, or autoimmune diseases.

Hepatitis A: Contaminated food or water (fecal-oral route).

Hepatitis B: Blood, sexual contact, childbirth.

Hepatitis C: Blood contact (needles, transfusions).

Hepatitis D: Requires HBV co-infection.

Hepatitis E: Contaminated water, severe manifestations are seen in HEV in pregnancy.

Alcoholic hepatitis: Chronic alcohol use.

Drug-induced hepatitis: Certain medications/toxins can cause hepatitis. In western countries paracetamol (acetaminophen) is a common culprit. In Indian settings many drugs consider safe can cause hepatitis especially herbal & CAMS.

Autoimmune hepatitis: Immune system attacks the liver.

Hepatitis is caused by inflammation of the liver.(Adobe Stock)

Prevention tips

General prevention strategies include vaccination (Hepatitis A & B), safe food and water practices, use condoms and practice safe sex, avoid sharing needles or personal items, use screened blood for transfusions, limit alcohol consumption, regular health checkups for high-risk individuals.

Treatment

Treatment varies depending on the type:

Hepatitis A and E: Self-limiting; rest and hydration.

Hepatitis B: Antivirals for chronic cases (e.g., tenofovir, entecavir).

Hepatitis C: Direct-acting antiviral drugs (DAAs).

Hepatitis D: Limited treatment; liver transplant in severe cases.

Alcoholic hepatitis: Stop alcohol; supportive care; corticosteroids.

Autoimmune hepatitis: Immunosuppressants.

Drug-induced Hepatitis: Stop offending drug; supportive care, avoid taking over the counter drugs and self-medications without proper medical advice. Indiscriminate use of herbal medications/CAMS should be avoided. Proper medical consultation with gastroenterologist/hepatologist should be taken if any symptoms develop.

