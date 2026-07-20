Chef Kunal Kapur says this peach lassi will be your ‘new favourite’; shares easy summer recipe

Sharing the recipe, the chef wrote, "Peak summer = peak lassi season. If you love fruity twists on classic Indian drinks, this Peach Lassi is going to be your new favourite. It's creamy, refreshing, naturally sweet, and comes together in just a few minutes. Perfect for hot afternoons, lazy brunches, or whenever you're craving something cool and comforting. One sip and you'll want to make it all summer long!"

When the temperatures soar, there's nothing quite like a chilled glass of lassi to cool you down. While the classic version remains a summer favourite, chef Kunal Kapur has given the traditional drink a delicious fruity twist. Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef shared an easy peach lassi recipe that's creamy, refreshing and naturally sweet, perfect for hot summer days. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur shares the easiest way to cut capsicum for every recipe: 'Follow its natural lines' )

Method 1. Add the chopped peaches, chilled yoghurt, honey (or sugar), cardamom powder and ice cubes to a blender.

2. Blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

3. Taste and adjust the sweetness, if needed.

4. Pour into serving glasses and garnish with chopped pistachios or almonds and fresh mint leaves.

5. Serve immediately while chilled.

The recipe is ideal for anyone looking to add a refreshing twist to their summer beverage menu. The natural sweetness of peaches pairs beautifully with the creamy texture of yoghurt, while cardamom lends a subtle aromatic flavour. Whether enjoyed as a mid-day cooler, a post-meal drink or a weekend brunch companion, this peach lassi is a simple recipe that makes the most of the season's fruit.

About Kunal Kapur Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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