Sugar-free Muskmelon Mint Lassi With Chia Seeds: A Low-calorie Weight Loss Smoothie Recipe For Healthy Breakfast
Enjoy this sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds for a refreshing, low-calorie breakfast packed with fibre, protein, and summer nutrition.
A chilled glass of muskmelon, fresh mint, and creamy curd can turn an ordinary breakfast into a refreshing and nourishing start to the day. Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds has a naturally sweet summer fruit, probiotic-rich curd, cooling herbs, and fibre-rich chia seeds into a wholesome drink that supports healthy eating. Easy to prepare and naturally refreshing, this smoothie is an excellent choice for busy mornings and warm summer days.
This muskmelon lassi blends ripe muskmelon, fresh mint leaves, curd, and soaked chia seeds to create a naturally sweet weight loss drink without refined sugar. Served as a protein smoothie, chia seeds recipe, or summer detox drink, it delivers protein, fibre, and hydration in every sip. The creamy texture comes from fresh curd and ripe fruit, while mint adds a cooling flavour that makes the drink especially enjoyable during hot weather.
Muskmelon is naturally rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, lutein, and antioxidants">vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, lutein, and antioxidants that support immunity, healthy skin, eye health, hydration, and normal blood pressure. Its high water content and low calorie count">high water content and low calorie count also make it suitable for healthy weight management. Chia seeds absorb several times their weight in water, helping increase fibre intake, improve digestion, support heart health with plant-based omega-3 fats, strengthen bones through calcium and magnesium">plant-based omega-3 fats, strengthen bones through calcium and magnesium, and promote lasting energy. Protein-rich curd contributes probiotics for gut health along with calcium and protein that support bone strength and muscle maintenance.
Lassi has been enjoyed across North India for generations as a cooling dairy-based beverage, especially during the summer season. This healthier version combines muskmelon, mint, and chia seeds while avoiding refined sugar, creating a lighter breakfast drink with additional fibre and nutrients. Unlike regular curd lassi that often relies on added sugar for sweetness, this recipe depends on naturally ripe muskmelon for flavour while boosting nutrition through chia seeds and fresh herbs. The result is a refreshing breakfast smoothie that supports hydration, balanced nutrition, healthy digestion, and weight-management goals without compromising on taste.
Muskmelon Mint Chia Lassi vs Regular Sweet Lassi: Which One Is Better?
Feature
Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi with Chia Seeds
Regular Sweet Lassi
Sweetener
Natural sweetness from muskmelon
Added sugar
Calories
Lower
Higher
Fibre
High
Low
Protein
Moderate
Moderate
Hydration
Excellent
Moderate
Weight-Loss Friendly
Yes
Less suitable
Added Nutrients
Chia seeds, mint, muskmelon
Mainly curd
Blood Sugar Impact
More balanced
Higher
Summer Refreshment
Cooling and hydrating
Cooling but sweeter
Best Time to Drink
Breakfast or mid-morning
Occasional refreshment
Quick Recipe Snapshot
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Chia Soaking Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Servings: 2
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Indian Fusion
Main Ingredients: Muskmelon, curd, chia seeds
Best Served: Chilled
Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi with Chia Seeds Recipe
Fresh muskmelon, cooling mint, creamy curd, and chia seeds create a naturally sweet breakfast smoothie rich in fibre and protein.
Ingredients
- 2 cups ripe muskmelon cubes
- 1 cup low-fat curd
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 10-12 fresh mint leaves
- ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- ½ teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ cup chilled water
- Ice cubes (optional)
Instructions
- Soak the chia seeds in water for 15 minutes.
- Add muskmelon, curd, mint leaves, cumin powder, lemon juice, and chilled water to a blender.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Stir in the soaked chia seeds.
- Pour into chilled serving glasses.
- Garnish with mint leaves and a few muskmelon cubes.
- Serve immediately.
Easy Ways to Make Your Lassi More Nutritious
- Use homemade low-fat curd for better protein and probiotic content.
- Choose naturally ripe muskmelon instead of adding sugar.
- Soak chia seeds properly to improve digestion.
- Add a spoonful of Greek yogurt for extra protein.
- Include fresh mint leaves for natural freshness and digestive support.
- Add flaxseeds for additional omega-3 fatty acids.
- Serve the lassi chilled without adding ice cream.
- Avoid artificial sweeteners to preserve the natural fruit flavour.
- Use fresh seasonal muskmelon for maximum vitamins and hydration.
- Drink the lassi immediately after preparation for the best nutritional value.
Nutritional Value Per Serving
This refreshing muskmelon lassi combines fruit, probiotics, and fibre">probiotics, and fibre to provide balanced nutrition for breakfast or healthy snacking. The drink naturally supplies hydration, vitamins, protein, and healthy fats while remaining low in calories.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount
Calories
165 kcal
Protein
8 g
Carbohydrates
22 g
Fat
5 g
Fibre
7 g
Calcium
220 mg
Potassium
430 mg
Vitamin C
38 mg
Vitamin A
3400 IU
Omega-3 Fat
2.8 g
FAQs
Is sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds good for weight loss?
Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds provides fibre, protein, and natural sweetness that support balanced eating and healthy weight-management goals.
Can sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds be consumed for breakfast?
Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds makes a nutritious breakfast by combining probiotics, hydration, vitamins, and plant-based fibre.
Why are chia seeds added to sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi?
Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds contains extra fibre, omega-3 fats, and minerals that support digestion, heart health, and longer-lasting energy.
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