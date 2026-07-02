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    Sugar-free Muskmelon Mint Lassi With Chia Seeds: A Low-calorie Weight Loss Smoothie Recipe For Healthy Breakfast

    Enjoy this sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds for a refreshing, low-calorie breakfast packed with fibre, protein, and summer nutrition.

    Updated on: Jul 02, 2026 1:11 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A chilled glass of muskmelon, fresh mint, and creamy curd can turn an ordinary breakfast into a refreshing and nourishing start to the day. Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds has a naturally sweet summer fruit, probiotic-rich curd, cooling herbs, and fibre-rich chia seeds into a wholesome drink that supports healthy eating. Easy to prepare and naturally refreshing, this smoothie is an excellent choice for busy mornings and warm summer days.

    Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi With Chia Seeds (Freepik)
    Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi With Chia Seeds (Freepik)

    This muskmelon lassi blends ripe muskmelon, fresh mint leaves, curd, and soaked chia seeds to create a naturally sweet weight loss drink without refined sugar. Served as a protein smoothie, chia seeds recipe, or summer detox drink, it delivers protein, fibre, and hydration in every sip. The creamy texture comes from fresh curd and ripe fruit, while mint adds a cooling flavour that makes the drink especially enjoyable during hot weather.

    Muskmelon is naturally rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, lutein, and antioxidants">vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, lutein, and antioxidants that support immunity, healthy skin, eye health, hydration, and normal blood pressure. Its high water content and low calorie count">high water content and low calorie count also make it suitable for healthy weight management. Chia seeds absorb several times their weight in water, helping increase fibre intake, improve digestion, support heart health with plant-based omega-3 fats, strengthen bones through calcium and magnesium">plant-based omega-3 fats, strengthen bones through calcium and magnesium, and promote lasting energy. Protein-rich curd contributes probiotics for gut health along with calcium and protein that support bone strength and muscle maintenance.

    Lassi has been enjoyed across North India for generations as a cooling dairy-based beverage, especially during the summer season. This healthier version combines muskmelon, mint, and chia seeds while avoiding refined sugar, creating a lighter breakfast drink with additional fibre and nutrients. Unlike regular curd lassi that often relies on added sugar for sweetness, this recipe depends on naturally ripe muskmelon for flavour while boosting nutrition through chia seeds and fresh herbs. The result is a refreshing breakfast smoothie that supports hydration, balanced nutrition, healthy digestion, and weight-management goals without compromising on taste.

    Muskmelon Mint Chia Lassi vs Regular Sweet Lassi: Which One Is Better?

    Feature

    Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi with Chia Seeds

    Regular Sweet Lassi

    Sweetener

    Natural sweetness from muskmelon

    Added sugar

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Fibre

    High

    Low

    Protein

    Moderate

    Moderate

    Hydration

    Excellent

    Moderate

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Yes

    Less suitable

    Added Nutrients

    Chia seeds, mint, muskmelon

    Mainly curd

    Blood Sugar Impact

    More balanced

    Higher

    Summer Refreshment

    Cooling and hydrating

    Cooling but sweeter

    Best Time to Drink

    Breakfast or mid-morning

    Occasional refreshment

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    Preparation Time: 10 minutes

    Chia Soaking Time: 15 minutes

    Total Time: 25 minutes

    Servings: 2

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Indian Fusion

    Main Ingredients: Muskmelon, curd, chia seeds

    Best Served: Chilled

    Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi with Chia Seeds Recipe

    Fresh muskmelon, cooling mint, creamy curd, and chia seeds create a naturally sweet breakfast smoothie rich in fibre and protein.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups ripe muskmelon cubes
    • 1 cup low-fat curd
    • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
    • 10-12 fresh mint leaves
    • ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • ½ teaspoon lemon juice
    • ½ cup chilled water
    • Ice cubes (optional)

    Instructions

    1. Soak the chia seeds in water for 15 minutes.
    2. Add muskmelon, curd, mint leaves, cumin powder, lemon juice, and chilled water to a blender.
    3. Blend until smooth and creamy.
    4. Stir in the soaked chia seeds.
    5. Pour into chilled serving glasses.
    6. Garnish with mint leaves and a few muskmelon cubes.
    7. Serve immediately.

    Easy Ways to Make Your Lassi More Nutritious

    1. Use homemade low-fat curd for better protein and probiotic content.
    2. Choose naturally ripe muskmelon instead of adding sugar.
    3. Soak chia seeds properly to improve digestion.
    4. Add a spoonful of Greek yogurt for extra protein.
    5. Include fresh mint leaves for natural freshness and digestive support.
    6. Add flaxseeds for additional omega-3 fatty acids.
    7. Serve the lassi chilled without adding ice cream.
    8. Avoid artificial sweeteners to preserve the natural fruit flavour.
    9. Use fresh seasonal muskmelon for maximum vitamins and hydration.
    10. Drink the lassi immediately after preparation for the best nutritional value.

    Nutritional Value Per Serving

    This refreshing muskmelon lassi combines fruit, probiotics, and fibre">probiotics, and fibre to provide balanced nutrition for breakfast or healthy snacking. The drink naturally supplies hydration, vitamins, protein, and healthy fats while remaining low in calories.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    165 kcal

    Protein

    8 g

    Carbohydrates

    22 g

    Fat

    5 g

    Fibre

    7 g

    Calcium

    220 mg

    Potassium

    430 mg

    Vitamin C

    38 mg

    Vitamin A

    3400 IU

    Omega-3 Fat

    2.8 g

    FAQs

    Is sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds good for weight loss?

    Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds provides fibre, protein, and natural sweetness that support balanced eating and healthy weight-management goals.

    Can sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds be consumed for breakfast?

    Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds makes a nutritious breakfast by combining probiotics, hydration, vitamins, and plant-based fibre.

    Why are chia seeds added to sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi?

    Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds contains extra fibre, omega-3 fats, and minerals that support digestion, heart health, and longer-lasting energy.

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