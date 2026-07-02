Sugar-free Muskmelon Mint Lassi With Chia Seeds: A Low-calorie Weight Loss Smoothie Recipe For Healthy Breakfast

A chilled glass of muskmelon, fresh mint, and creamy curd can turn an ordinary breakfast into a refreshing and nourishing start to the day. Sugar-free muskmelon mint lassi with chia seeds has a naturally sweet summer fruit, probiotic-rich curd, cooling herbs, and fibre-rich chia seeds into a wholesome drink that supports healthy eating. Easy to prepare and naturally refreshing, this smoothie is an excellent choice for busy mornings and warm summer days. Sugar-Free Muskmelon Mint Lassi With Chia Seeds (Freepik)

This muskmelon lassi blends ripe muskmelon, fresh mint leaves, curd, and soaked chia seeds to create a naturally sweet weight loss drink without refined sugar. Served as a protein smoothie, chia seeds recipe, or summer detox drink, it delivers protein, fibre, and hydration in every sip. The creamy texture comes from fresh curd and ripe fruit, while mint adds a cooling flavour that makes the drink especially enjoyable during hot weather.

Muskmelon is naturally rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, lutein, and antioxidants">vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, lutein, and antioxidants that support immunity, healthy skin, eye health, hydration, and normal blood pressure. Its high water content and low calorie count">high water content and low calorie count also make it suitable for healthy weight management. Chia seeds absorb several times their weight in water, helping increase fibre intake, improve digestion, support heart health with plant-based omega-3 fats, strengthen bones through calcium and magnesium">plant-based omega-3 fats, strengthen bones through calcium and magnesium, and promote lasting energy. Protein-rich curd contributes probiotics for gut health along with calcium and protein that support bone strength and muscle maintenance.

Lassi has been enjoyed across North India for generations as a cooling dairy-based beverage, especially during the summer season. This healthier version combines muskmelon, mint, and chia seeds while avoiding refined sugar, creating a lighter breakfast drink with additional fibre and nutrients. Unlike regular curd lassi that often relies on added sugar for sweetness, this recipe depends on naturally ripe muskmelon for flavour while boosting nutrition through chia seeds and fresh herbs. The result is a refreshing breakfast smoothie that supports hydration, balanced nutrition, healthy digestion, and weight-management goals without compromising on taste.