Worried about consuming plastic particles? Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 3 ways to reduce chemicals within the body

Consumption of plastic particles along with food has been a health concern for decades. It is known to cause multiple health issues, but there is no real way to completely avoid it. Plastic packaged foods are a major source of plastic particles entering the body. (Pexel)

Also Read | Are you getting enough rest? Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 signs that suggest the body is getting less sleep than it needs

However, taking to Instagram on July 20, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, revealed that there are steps one can take to reduce the amount of plastic particles in their gut.

Dr Sethi cited two research papers while explaining how - Evaluation of Exposure to Bisphenol Analogs through Canned and Ready-to-Eat Meal Consumption and Their Possible Effects on Blood Pressure and Heart Rate, and Low-plastic diet and urinary levels of plastic-associated phthalates and bisphenols: the randomized controlled PERTH Trial.

In his words, “Research shows that you can reduce the amount of plastic chemicals in your body by up to 60 percent in just seven days.”

“BPA, phthalates, you are exposed to them daily. And that exposure is quietly linked to metabolic syndrome, heart disease, and hormone disruption. A randomised control trial in Nature Medicine just proved you can change that in one week.”

The gastroenterologist listed three dietary shifts that move the needle most. They are presented as follows.