Worried about consuming plastic particles? Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 3 ways to reduce chemicals within the body
The presence of plastic particles in the body has been a major concern for decades. Dr Sethi shares three ways that one can actively lower it.
Consumption of plastic particles along with food has been a health concern for decades. It is known to cause multiple health issues, but there is no real way to completely avoid it.
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However, taking to Instagram on July 20, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, revealed that there are steps one can take to reduce the amount of plastic particles in their gut.
Dr Sethi cited two research papers while explaining how - Evaluation of Exposure to Bisphenol Analogs through Canned and Ready-to-Eat Meal Consumption and Their Possible Effects on Blood Pressure and Heart Rate, and Low-plastic diet and urinary levels of plastic-associated phthalates and bisphenols: the randomized controlled PERTH Trial.
In his words, “Research shows that you can reduce the amount of plastic chemicals in your body by up to 60 percent in just seven days.”
“BPA, phthalates, you are exposed to them daily. And that exposure is quietly linked to metabolic syndrome, heart disease, and hormone disruption. A randomised control trial in Nature Medicine just proved you can change that in one week.”
The gastroenterologist listed three dietary shifts that move the needle most. They are presented as follows.
1. Avoiding canned foods
Canned food is one of the most prominent sources of plastic chemicals getting mixed with food, and according to Dr Sethi, it should be totally ditched.
“The lining leaches BPA (Bisphenol A, an industrial chemical used to make plastic) directly into whatever you are eating or drinking,” he explained, adding that canned beverages are also to blame for this.
2. Avoiding ultra-processed foods
Ultra-processed food is not bad for the gut because of digestive reasons. They are also commonly found in plastic packages, making them a source of leached plastic in the diet.
These types of foods include a wide range of breakfast cereals, corn chips, and packaged snacks. “They are double exposure; processed ingredients wrapped in plastic packaging,” cautioned Dr Sethi.
3. Avoiding plastic packaging
As a thumb rule to avoid plastic particles in food, it is best to avoid plastic packaging altogether, even on fresh foods. As Dr Sethi stated, “The contamination starts before you open it.”
“So just one week of smarter food choices cuts your plastic chemical burden by more than half,” he shared.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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