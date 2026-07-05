Want to reduce your heart disease risk? Heart surgeon says this matters more than cutting sugar or fat
Apart from sugar and fat, here are a few things a heart surgeon shares that matter more for heart health.
There is a big misconception that only fat and sugar impact heart health, but there are many more factors at play. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, an integrative cardiologist, in an Instagram post dated July 4, 2026, shared other reasons that impact heart health apart from just sugar and fat.
Also read | Why prioritising heart health is one of the most important forms of self-care for mothers
Kitchen utensils are the real culprit
Dr Sanjay Bhojraj highlighted that the modern kitchen setup has become one of the biggest sources of chemical exposure in most of our homes. According to Dr Sanjay, your air fryer or cooking pans might be a culprit. Most basket-style air fryers and non-stick pans utilise a PTFE coating, commonly referred to as Teflon. He highlighted that if used properly, they’re generally considered safe, but once that coating gets scratched, chipped, or starts flaking, tiny fluoropolymer particles can end up in your food, and the coating is more likely to degrade with repeated high heat. That’s my cue to replace them with safer options like stainless steel.
Dr Sanjay highlighted that chronic chemical exposure has been linked to inflammation and metabolic dysfunction.
Dr Sanjay added that those black plastic spatulas and serving spoons sitting next to your stove are the real culprit. Researchers have found that some black plastic kitchen utensils contain flame retardants from recycled electronic waste. Again, one exposure probably isn’t the issue. It’s the cumulative effect of using something every day for years that gets my attention.
Fruits and green vegetables aren’t that healthy
“And those green fruit and vegetable washes that are marketed to seem healthy, aren’t that healthy,” said Dr Sanjay. He highlighted that most contain surfactants and other unnecessary cleaning ingredients. If you want to remove surface residue, soaking produce briefly in a baking soda and water solution has been shown to remove certain pesticide residues more effectively than water alone. You don’t need a bottle with a wellness label to wash an apple. “Less unnecessary chemical exposure, more real food. That’s a trade I’ll make every time,” advised Dr Sanjay.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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