Still using Teflon pans? Heart surgeon shares 5 kitchen essentials you need to switch to for a healthy lifestyle

If your kitchen still runs on Teflon pans and plastic storage boxes, it may be time to rethink what those choices are adding to your diet. What sits in your kitchen often finds its way into your body - making a few smart swaps in your kitchen could be a simple yet powerful step towards healthier living. Try out Dr London's recommendations for a healthy lifestyle.(Unsplash)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, has revealed five essential kitchen items he personally uses and recommends for a heart-healthy lifestyle. In an Instagram video posted on December 6, the heart surgeon explains why he avoids certain kitchen items - and what he uses instead for better overall health.

Wooden chopping boards

Dr London encourages removing all plastic items from your kitchen and that includes plastic chopping boards - he recommends replacing them with wooden ones. He highlights, “We like to remove all plastics. Keeps them out of our food, keeps them out of our body.”

Stainless steel cookware

Doctors repeatedly caution that worn-out Teflon cookware can release toxic chemicals into your food, leading to harmful build-up in the body. Dr London, therefore, recommends switching to stainless steel cookware. He states, “We have replaced all of our Teflon and coated pans with pure stainless cookware. That way we can totally avoid forever chemicals. They look great and they last a long time.”

Bowl of fruit

The heart surgeon advises keeping fruits in a bowl or basket on the kitchen counter so they are easily accessible and in sight when you want to grab a snack. He points out, “You want a basket or bowl to keep fresh fruits and vegetables really handy. That way they're easy and accessible all day long.”

Clean water

The surgeon cautions against drinking unfiltered tap water and recommends using a water purifier for safer daily hydration. He explains, “Tap water has lots of impurities and contaminants. We use the Rorra. It removes the bad, but keeps the good.”

Coffee machine

Dr London recommends investing in a good-quality coffee machine to meet your daily caffeine needs. He emphasises, “Last, but certainly not least, is a high quality coffee machine. I've been using the Jura for the last five years. I start my mornings and occasionally an afternoon cup if I'm really tired. But we absolutely love it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.