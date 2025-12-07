Fitness trainer shares simple diet plan he uses to stay lean all around the year: 'Try this method for at least 1 month'

Is it possible to maintain a lean physique without obsessively tracking every calorie? Zach Kieran, a fitness coach, thinks so. In a November 20 Instagram post, he revealed his personalised diet approach, which he called 'building your own personal menu' – a method he said was 'fun, effective, and enjoyable enough to be able to stick with'. Also read | Fitness coach shares 3 simple tips to lose 1 kg per week before New Year 2026 Zach Kieran has shared a diet plan for a year-round lean physique. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Zach, who said he hasn't strictly tracked calories for years, outlined a three-step process designed to foster calorie awareness and long-term consistency. Here it is:

The 'personal menu' blueprint

The first step, according to Zach, was to establish a daily calorie target needed for fat loss by using any online calorie calculator. “They will ask you to enter your weight, height, age, and gender,” he explained.

Next, his Instagram followers were instructed to distribute the calculated total consistently across two to four daily meals. As a sample plan, the online fitness coach suggested a total of 1,800 calories split into four consistent time slots:

⦿ Breakfast: 500 calories

⦿ Lunch: 500 calories

⦿ Dinner: 500 calories

⦿ Evening snack: 300 calories

The third, and most crucial, step involved carefully curating the menu itself. Zach advised selecting two to three low-calorie, high-protein meal alternatives for each time slot (breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack). He said that these selections must be enjoyable and should include at least one 'very simple and effective' go-to option that can be prepared ahead of time for days when fatigue hits.

“You want to ensure that at least one of these meals is very simple and effective, one that you can turn to when you are tired,” he said, adding, “Your food is meant to be simple and enjoyable. Otherwise, you won't be able to stick to it.”

Flexibility is key

Zach stressed that the process was not meant to be restrictive. The method encouraged flexibility by combining meal budgets for higher-calorie choices, he explained. For instance, if someone desired a high-calorie meal, such as a takeaway, they should combine the calories from dinner and a snack — aiming for 800 to 900 calories — to fit the choice within their daily budget.

Finally, Zach highlighted the importance of consistency over perfection. “Whenever you notice yourself falling off track or having a weekend bender, the only thing that I want you to do is place your focus into getting back on the plan,” he advised. He concluded: “The longer you can stay consistent on this plan and stay within your calories, the quicker and more consistently you're going to be able to reach your goals... you will reach a position where you are losing weight, leaning out, and keeping it for the long term.”

In his caption, Zach urged his followers to 'save this and try this method for at least a month', noting that the structure helped individuals become 'more aware of your calories, without becoming completely obsessed with them'. He wrote in his caption, “The dieting structure that I have used for years. To get lean and stay lean year round. It’s simple, and effective. And it stops me from having to obsessively track every meal with a food tracking app. This will help you become more AWARE of your calories. Without becoming completely obsessed with them. Save this and try this method for at least a month. Whenever you fall off, gently place your attention back onto the process.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.