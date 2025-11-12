Goa fitness coach shares 9 ‘high-protein muscle-building meals’ with dosa, rice, egg for vegetarians and non-vegetarians

Having a meal plan is one the best ways to ensure consistently nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Additionally, it can be incredibly helpful when you're trying to meet specific protein goals. No matter your tastes or dietary restrictions, Goa-based fitness coach Dharma Kumar, aka Beardholic, has shared a bunch of high-protein meals that can keep you full and fueled, and are easy (and more cost-effective) alternatives to last-minute takeout. Also read | Goa fitness coach shares how to hit 100 grams protein every day Get ready to fuel your fitness journey with these 9 high-protein meals shared by fitness coach Dharma Kumar. (Instagram/ beardholic)

He took to Instagram on June 7 to share '9 high-protein muscle-building meals', and wrote in his caption: “Remember, eating high protein meals should be boring.” Certain lean proteins, like chicken, are part of his meal recommendations, along with vegetarian options like paneer and soy chunks, paired with moderate amounts of carbs, such as white rice.

Here are the 9 high-protein meals Dharma suggested

1. 3 while eggs + 2 egg whites + 2 poli (Bread)

2. 3 while eggs + 2 chapati

3. 150 gram chicken + 150 gram white rice + veggies + dahi curry

4. 200 gram low-fat paneer with green peas + 2 dosa

5. 150 gram white rice + 200 gram paneer burji + 30 gram soya chunks + ladyfinger bhaji (Okra)

6. 150 white rice + 150gm chicken + 1 cup dal + long beans bhaji

7. 200 gram low fat paneer + 150gm white rice

8. 150 gram white rice + 150 gram chicken

9. Multigrain chips + 150 gram lemon rice + plant kebabs + mix veggies

Why protein intake matters

In a June 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Twincy Ann Sunil, dietitian and nutritionist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, explained how protein helps in muscle growth and fat loss.

According to the nutritionist, protein intake after exercise increases muscle protein synthesis (MPS), a process during which the body repairs and develops muscle fibres. “This is highly important for muscle recovery and development,” she said. Click here to know what else she said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.