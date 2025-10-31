Goa fitness coach shares how to hit 100 grams protein every day: Check top 5 vegetarian options and 4 non-veg options

When it comes to building a better physique, forget the hype. You need a blueprint, not a magic trick. According to Goa-based fitness coach Dharma Kumar, aka Beardholic, the blueprint can start with a non-negotiable target: 100 grams of protein, consumed daily. Also read | Goa fitness coach shares 16 best Indian high protein options under ₹100: 'Most of them are vegetarian' Fitness coach Dharma Kumar shared tips on hitting 100g protein per day, listing non-veg options like prawns, eggs, chicken breast, and tuna, as well as veg options like soya chunks, skyr, whey, paneer, and tempeh. (Instagram/ _beardholic_)

Choose your fuel, secure your gains

He dropped the ultimate cheat sheet on Instagram, proving that hitting the 100 grams protein mark isn't a grind — it's a game of picking just four power-packed items from his list. Dharma’s strategy is simple: every item below delivers approximately 25 grams of high-grade protein. Stack any four throughout your day, and you're good.

In an Instagram post on February 8, he wrote in his caption: “Here’s how you are going to hit your 100 grams protein in a day. Swipe and choose any four, and you will be sorted.”

Top 4 non-vegetarian protein options

Dharma shared four non-vegetarian options, the tried-and-true heavy hitters for rapid repair and growth:

⦿ Raw prawns 100 grams = 25 grams of protein

⦿ 4 whole eggs = 24 grams of protein

⦿ 120 grams chicken breast = 25 grams of protein

⦿ Tuna 120 grams = 28 grams of protein

Top 5 vegetarian protein options

Don't eat meat? No problem. The vegetarian options Dharma shared are dense, effective, and easily integrated into meals. Dharma shared these 5 high-protein vegetarian options:

⦿ 50 grams soya chunks = 25 grams of protein

⦿ Skyr 250 grams (an Icelandic cultured dairy product) = 27 grams of protein

⦿ 1 scoop whey = 24 grams of protein

⦿ 100 grams low fat paneer = 25 grams of protein

⦿ Tempeh 140 grams = 25 grams of protein

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.