Fri, Oct 31, 2025
Goa fitness coach shares how to hit 100 grams protein every day: Check top 5 vegetarian options and 4 non-veg options

BySanya Panwar
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 04:24 pm IST

To reach your daily protein goal, consider incorporating these high-protein foods into your diet, as recommended by fitness coach Dharma Kumar.

When it comes to building a better physique, forget the hype. You need a blueprint, not a magic trick. According to Goa-based fitness coach Dharma Kumar, aka Beardholic, the blueprint can start with a non-negotiable target: 100 grams of protein, consumed daily. Also read | Goa fitness coach shares 16 best Indian high protein options under 100: 'Most of them are vegetarian'

Fitness coach Dharma Kumar shared tips on hitting 100g protein per day, listing non-veg options like prawns, eggs, chicken breast, and tuna, as well as veg options like soya chunks, skyr, whey, paneer, and tempeh. (Instagram/ _beardholic_)
Fitness coach Dharma Kumar shared tips on hitting 100g protein per day, listing non-veg options like prawns, eggs, chicken breast, and tuna, as well as veg options like soya chunks, skyr, whey, paneer, and tempeh. (Instagram/ _beardholic_)

Choose your fuel, secure your gains

He dropped the ultimate cheat sheet on Instagram, proving that hitting the 100 grams protein mark isn't a grind — it's a game of picking just four power-packed items from his list. Dharma’s strategy is simple: every item below delivers approximately 25 grams of high-grade protein. Stack any four throughout your day, and you're good.

In an Instagram post on February 8, he wrote in his caption: “Here’s how you are going to hit your 100 grams protein in a day. Swipe and choose any four, and you will be sorted.”

Top 4 non-vegetarian protein options

Dharma shared four non-vegetarian options, the tried-and-true heavy hitters for rapid repair and growth:

⦿ Raw prawns 100 grams = 25 grams of protein

⦿ 4 whole eggs = 24 grams of protein

⦿ 120 grams chicken breast = 25 grams of protein

⦿ Tuna 120 grams = 28 grams of protein

Top 5 vegetarian protein options

Don't eat meat? No problem. The vegetarian options Dharma shared are dense, effective, and easily integrated into meals. Dharma shared these 5 high-protein vegetarian options:

⦿ 50 grams soya chunks = 25 grams of protein

⦿ Skyr 250 grams (an Icelandic cultured dairy product) = 27 grams of protein

⦿ 1 scoop whey = 24 grams of protein

⦿ 100 grams low fat paneer = 25 grams of protein

⦿ Tempeh 140 grams = 25 grams of protein

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
