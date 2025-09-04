Fitness coach shares '20 vegetarian foods that have more protein than eggs': Soy chunks, Amaranth, chana dal, chia seeds

Protein is essential for everything, from stronger muscles to healthier skin and better metabolism. While eggs are often celebrated as the gold standard, they aren't the only heroes. In fact, several vegetarian staples easily surpass them. Fitness coach Grishma Shah shares in her September 3 Instagram post 20 veg foods that actually pack more protein than eggs. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 'best exercise for fat loss': It's not running, cardio, HIIT or crunches but this simple… ) Discover 20 high-protein vegetarian foods surpassing eggs in nutrition.(Freepik)

20 vegetarian foods that beat eggs in protein

Here is fitness coach Garima's list of 20 vegetarian foods that provide more protein than one egg (6g per 100g):

1. Paneer (14g) – a staple source of protein in Indian diets

2. Greek yoghurt (10g) – combines protein with probiotics

3. Tofu (10g) – a versatile plant-based protein option

4. Soy chunks (52g) – among the richest vegetarian protein sources

5. Tempeh (19g) – a fermented soy product, beneficial for gut health

6. Moong dal (9g) – light, easy to digest, and quick to prepare

7. Chana dal (9g) – suitable for pancakes, soups, and curries

8. Kidney beans (9g) – protein-rich and filling

9. Black beans (9g) – provide both fibre and protein

From quinoa to chia seeds

10. Quinoa (14g) – a complete protein grain

11. Amaranth (13g) – a gluten-free protein powerhouse

12. Edamame (11g) – consumed as a snack or in stir-fries

13. Peanuts (25g) – an affordable source of protein

14. Almonds (21g) – nutrient-dense and protein-rich

15. Pistachios (20g) – provide both protein and fibre

16. Sunflower seeds (21g) – ideal for adding to salads

17. Pumpkin seeds (19g) – small in size but nutrient-dense

18. Flax seeds (18g) – commonly added to breads, oats, or rotis

19. Chia seeds (17g) – suitable for puddings and smoothies

20. Hemp seeds (32g) – one of the most underutilised protein sources

Tip: Pairing pulses with grains can help achieve a complete protein profile.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.