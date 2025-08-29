Fitness coach shares 'best exercise for fat loss': It's not running, cardio, HIIT or crunches but this simple…

When it comes to shedding fat, most people swear by cardio, endless crunches, or long runs. However, fitness coach Zack Chug reveals in his August 28 Instagram post that the real game-changing exercise for fat loss is something else entirely, and it might surprise you. This surprisingly simple exercise could be your best bet for fat loss, says fitness coach. (Shutterstock)

Why fasted incline walking burn more fat

Zack explains in his post, “This is the best exercise to lose fat. And no, it’s not running, HIIT, or doing hundreds of crunches. It’s actually fasted incline walking. Let’s break it down.”

Sharing the benefits of this routine, he says, “When you exercise, your body either burns carbs or fat. Which one it uses depends on intensity and heart rate. At high intensity, like running, the body prefers glycogen, basically stored carbs, because they break down quickly and provide faster fuel.”

Is incline walking alone enough for fat loss?

He further adds, “But incline walking is low intensity, and that’s where the shift happens. Your body begins to burn fat, which takes longer because it needs more hormones, more enzymes, and more oxygen. Unlike running, incline walking doesn’t spike cortisol, so you protect muscle mass. At the same time, it recruits your glutes and calves, improves insulin sensitivity, and activates AMPK, an enzyme that accelerates fat use.”

However, he also points out that exercise alone won’t do the trick. “Remember, fat loss only happens in a calorie deficit. Personally, I incline walk four times a week for 20 minutes, and it really helps make fat my main fuel source.”

