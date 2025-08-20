Fitness coach made his parents lift weights every day for a year; shares shocking results: ‘Mom's knee pain disappeared’

Chronic knee pain can make even the simplest movements feel impossible, and lasting relief often seems out of reach. Fitness coach Navneeth Ramprasad decided to put the power of daily strength training to the test, on his own parents. He put them on a one-year weightlifting routine, and the results were nothing short of surprising. Daily strength training transforms older adults' lives, says fitness coach.(Freepik)

In his August 18 Instagram post, he wrote, "A year ago, my parents said, 'Lifting weights? That's for young people. We're too old for all that. Walking is enough, no?' They were wrong. And I'm glad I didn't listen. Because after 365 days of strength training, here's what actually changed." (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer says ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares easy exercises to stay active )

1. My mom's knee pain disappeared

No surgery. No painkillers. Just simple squats and leg extensions every other day. Today, she climbs stairs effortlessly, without holding the railing.

2. My dad's blood sugar dropped by 30 points

No diet fads. No new medications. Just compound movements and consistent protein intake. His doctor even asked: "What are you doing differently?"

3. Their faces look younger, stronger and full of life

Muscle is medicine, not just for the body, but for the brain, bones, skin, and energy. The most surprising part? They now remind Navneeth if he misses a workout.

If you've been trying to convince your parents, take this as proof:

Strength training isn't just for bodybuilders

It's the cheapest health insurance for ageing

And it's never too late to start

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.