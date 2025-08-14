Jyotika's hardcore workout routine at 46 puts strength training and endurance front and centre: Watch

Jyotika Saravanan, at the age of 46, sweated it out at the gym with intense, high-impact workouts. A clip showing her in action at the gym, capturing a wide variety of exercises, surfaced on social media. All the exercises captured in the video were hardcore, requiring not just strength but also stamina to keep up. Jyothika's workout included all types, from HIIT to strength endurance.(PC: IG/@tamil_cinema_update_007)

What all exercises was she doing?

Jyotika spared no effort, proving that age is not a barrier to pushing forward and challenging oneself. Her workout was well-rounded, and the actor gave it her all as she endured a variety of training styles. It included cardio, HIIT, strength training, core work, and strength endurance- basically a full-body workout routine. Some of the workouts included the use of various gym equipment, from dumbbells and ropes to an intense sledge push.

In fact, even otherwise regular exercises, whether sit-ups, lunges, or planks, were done with added weights, showcasing that her routines leaned heavily towards strength training, even when targeting the core with exercises like planks. In other words, she cranked up the difficulty of each move by incorporating elements of strength or endurance. For example, instead of the standard stair-climbing machine (stairmaster), she hopped up actual stairs, turning a simple movement into a high-impact, power-driven drill, proving that her fitness game is absolutely fierce.

On her work front

Jyotika was last seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel in February this year. As an actor-producer, her most recent production was the Tamil movie Retro in May. Last year, she starred alongside Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan in Shaitaan.

