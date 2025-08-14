Protein intake for fat loss: Fitness coach shares 6 weight loss secrets you didn’t know before

Sometimes, despite doing everything right, eating a balanced diet, strength training consistently, and maintaining healthy lifestyle habits, the scale refuses to move. It can feel frustrating and demotivating, but this plateau is a common part of the weight loss journey. Also read | Fitness coach shares practical tips to lose 1.5 kg in 7 days without crash diets: ‘Drink black coffee, avoid refined…’ Weight loss secrets that we should follow to drop the extra kilos faster. (Shutterstock)

Addressing this, online fitness coach Helen Laverick wrote, “Everyone’s always telling you to up your protein for fat loss: but here’s what they don’t tell you. You can be hitting the gym, chowing down on extra eggs, protein bars, shakes, and still not see the change. Why? Because simply eating more protein isn’t a magic bullet.”

In a post shared on July 28, Helen shared the weight loss secrets that we should follow to drop the extra kilos faster.

1. Quality over quantity:

It’s not just about hitting a high protein number. If you’re relying heavily on processed sources, you might be missing out on the nutrient density that whole foods provide e.g. good energy and helping you reduce cravings!

2. Balanced nutrition is key:

Protein alone won’t keep you full if you’re not also getting enough fiber, healthy fats, and quality carbs. This balance is essential for managing cravings and fueling your workouts!

3. Timing matters:

Spreading your protein intake evenly throughout the day gives your muscles a steady supply for repair and growth. A single giant shake isn’t enough. Also read | Nutritionist shares 10 easy fat loss hacks that will help you lose weight without starving: Start every meal with dahi

4. Overall diet wins:

If your total calorie intake and other macronutrients aren’t dialed in, upping protein alone won’t drive the fat loss you’re after.

5. Aim for 30-40g of protein per meal:

Spread your intake evenly throughout the day. That steady supply helps your muscles recover and keeps you feeling fuller longer.

6. Prioritise lean protein:

Choose nutrient-dense, low-fat sources like chicken, fish, egg whites, and low-fat dairy. These not only pack in the protein you need but are also easier on your gut, aiding digestion and overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.