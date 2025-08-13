Fitness coach shares practical tips to lose 1.5 kg in 7 days without crash diets: ‘Drink black coffee, avoid refined…’
Want to lose 1.5 kg in 7 days without starving? Fitness coach Zack Chug shares a safe, effective plan combining calorie control, exercise and good sleep habits.
Losing weight quickly often tempts people to try crash diets that can be harmful and unsustainable. However, shedding pounds safely and effectively is possible with the right approach. Zack Chug, fitness coach, shares in his August 6 Instagram post some practical tips to help you lose 1.5 kg in just 7 days without resorting to extreme measures. Let's take a look at his recommendations:
Step 1: Calculate your BMR
This is the number of calories your body burns at rest. Use the formula below:
For men:
66.47 + (13.75 × weight in kg) + (5 × height in cm) – (6.75 × age)
For women:
655.1 + (9.56 × weight in kg) + (1.85 × height in cm) – (4.68 × age)
Step 2: Multiply your BMR by your activity level to get your TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure):
1.2 = Sedentary (little or no exercise)
1.55 = Light to moderate exercise (3–5 days/week)
1.725 = Very active (6–7 days/week)
Step 3: Create your fat loss plan:
- Eat 500 calories below your TDEE daily
- Consume 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight
- Do 20 minutes of fasted incline cardio, 5 times a week
- Lift heavy weights 3 times a week
- Drink 3–4 litres of water daily
- Avoid refined sugar
- Drink black coffee while fasting
- Get 6–8 hours of quality sleep each night
This is how you lose real body fat, not just water weight.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
