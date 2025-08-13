Fitness coach shares practical tips to lose 1.5 kg in 7 days without crash diets: ‘Drink black coffee, avoid refined…’

Losing weight quickly often tempts people to try crash diets that can be harmful and unsustainable. However, shedding pounds safely and effectively is possible with the right approach. Zack Chug, fitness coach, shares in his August 6 Instagram post some practical tips to help you lose 1.5 kg in just 7 days without resorting to extreme measures. Let's take a look at his recommendations: Learn how to burn calories and lose weight safely with expert tips from Zack Chug. (Freepik)

Step 1: Calculate your BMR

This is the number of calories your body burns at rest. Use the formula below:

For men:

66.47 + (13.75 × weight in kg) + (5 × height in cm) – (6.75 × age)

For women:

655.1 + (9.56 × weight in kg) + (1.85 × height in cm) – (4.68 × age)

Step 2: Multiply your BMR by your activity level to get your TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure):

1.2 = Sedentary (little or no exercise)

1.55 = Light to moderate exercise (3–5 days/week)

1.725 = Very active (6–7 days/week)

Step 3: Create your fat loss plan:

Eat 500 calories below your TDEE daily

Consume 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight

Do 20 minutes of fasted incline cardio, 5 times a week

Lift heavy weights 3 times a week

Drink 3–4 litres of water daily

Avoid refined sugar

Drink black coffee while fasting

Get 6–8 hours of quality sleep each night

This is how you lose real body fat, not just water weight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.