Fitness coach shares 'easiest plan' to lose 15 kg in 30 days without any crash diets: ‘Eat 2 big meals, 1 light snack’

If losing weight feels overwhelming and you've been burned by crash diets that leave you feeling exhausted and frustrated, you're not alone. Many people struggle to find a plan that's both sustainable and effective. Check out simple meal plan and workout tips to drop 15 kg in 30 days.(Freepik)

Fitness coach Shubh Agrawal shared in his July 17 Instagram post a smart and time-saving plan to help you lose up to 15 kg in just 30 days without starving yourself or following any crash diets. (Also read: Man loses 27 kg in 6 months using ChatGPT to plan his meals, workouts and daily routine: ‘It taught me to keep moving’ )

Shubh recommends, "Don't skip your dinner, this is the most effective tip." Here's his simple plan to help you lose weight:

Daily structure

1. Morning (7–8 AM): Wake up and drink warm lemon water with a pinch of pink salt.

2. Morning fasted walk: Do a 30–40 minute brisk walk or aim for 6,000 steps.

3. Meals (2 big meals + 1 light snack + 1 protein drink): Keep it high-protein, low-carb.

4. Workout (optional): Either 15 mins HIIT (3x/week) or 10,000–15,000 steps/day.

5. Sleep: Get at least 7 hours of deep sleep.

Meal plan (1200–1300 kcal/day – High protein, low carb)

Breakfast (10–11 AM): High protein

3 boiled eggs or 100g paneer bhurji

Black coffee or green tea

5 soaked almonds + 2 walnuts

Lunch (2–3 PM): Balanced meal

1 cup cooked rice or 2 small rotis

1 bowl dal or 100g paneer/tofu

1 cup sabzi (avoid potatoes)

Curd or buttermilk

For the remaining 2–3 meals, he suggests following him and messaging directly for personalised guidance.

Workout plan for busy people

Option A: If you have no time for gym

12,000 steps/day (track using your phone or watch)

Take stairs, walk during calls, do 5–10 minute walks after meals (mandatory)

Option B: 15-minute fat-torching workout (3x/week)

20 jumping jacks

15 squats

10 pushups (on knees if needed)

20 high knees

30-second plank

Repeat this circuit 3 times.

Rules to follow:

No sugar (even in tea/coffee).

Avoid packaged and fried foods.

Eat only when hungry, and avoid emotional eating.

No eating after 8 PM.

Sleep early (by 10–11 PM) to regulate hunger hormones.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.