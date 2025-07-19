Fitness coach shares 'easiest plan' to lose 15 kg in 30 days without any crash diets: ‘Eat 2 big meals, 1 light snack’
Struggling to lose weight without starving? Fitness coach Shubh Agrawal shares a simple 30-day plan to help you shed 15 kg without crash diets.
If losing weight feels overwhelming and you've been burned by crash diets that leave you feeling exhausted and frustrated, you're not alone. Many people struggle to find a plan that's both sustainable and effective.
Fitness coach Shubh Agrawal shared in his July 17 Instagram post a smart and time-saving plan to help you lose up to 15 kg in just 30 days without starving yourself or following any crash diets. (Also read: Man loses 27 kg in 6 months using ChatGPT to plan his meals, workouts and daily routine: ‘It taught me to keep moving’ )
Shubh recommends, "Don't skip your dinner, this is the most effective tip." Here's his simple plan to help you lose weight:
Daily structure
1. Morning (7–8 AM): Wake up and drink warm lemon water with a pinch of pink salt.
2. Morning fasted walk: Do a 30–40 minute brisk walk or aim for 6,000 steps.
3. Meals (2 big meals + 1 light snack + 1 protein drink): Keep it high-protein, low-carb.
4. Workout (optional): Either 15 mins HIIT (3x/week) or 10,000–15,000 steps/day.
5. Sleep: Get at least 7 hours of deep sleep.
Meal plan (1200–1300 kcal/day – High protein, low carb)
Breakfast (10–11 AM): High protein
- 3 boiled eggs or 100g paneer bhurji
- Black coffee or green tea
- 5 soaked almonds + 2 walnuts
Lunch (2–3 PM): Balanced meal
- 1 cup cooked rice or 2 small rotis
- 1 bowl dal or 100g paneer/tofu
- 1 cup sabzi (avoid potatoes)
- Curd or buttermilk
For the remaining 2–3 meals, he suggests following him and messaging directly for personalised guidance.
Workout plan for busy people
Option A: If you have no time for gym
12,000 steps/day (track using your phone or watch)
Take stairs, walk during calls, do 5–10 minute walks after meals (mandatory)
Option B: 15-minute fat-torching workout (3x/week)
20 jumping jacks
15 squats
10 pushups (on knees if needed)
20 high knees
30-second plank
Repeat this circuit 3 times.
Rules to follow:
- No sugar (even in tea/coffee).
- Avoid packaged and fried foods.
- Eat only when hungry, and avoid emotional eating.
- No eating after 8 PM.
- Sleep early (by 10–11 PM) to regulate hunger hormones.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
