Man loses 27 kg in 6 months using ChatGPT to plan his meals, workouts and daily routine: ‘It taught me to keep moving’

For most people, losing weight feels like an uphill battle. For the creator of My Life, By AI, it felt impossible, until he made a bold decision: he let artificial intelligence take control of his daily life. "Six months ago, even just surviving day-to-day felt like an effort. Life had hit crisis mode," he admits. After facing a weight crisis, a content creator used AI as a personal coach. Six months later, he's lost 60 pounds and adopted a disciplined routine. (Youtube/My Life, By AI)

Struggling with excess weight and feeling stuck, he turned to AI not just as a tool, but as a personal coach to guide him toward sustainable weight loss. He shared his weight loss journey in his July 12, 2025, YouTube video. (Also read: Woman who lost 18 kg at home without gym or crash diet shares 7 simple tips she followed: ‘Use this prompt on Chatgpt’ )

How AI helped a man lose 60 pounds

Using AI assistance coach Arthur, the creator designed what he calls a complete ‘AI-assisted life system’ to manage everything from his meals to workouts and content schedule. "I told ChatGPT to run my life and turn it around," he shares in his video.

Six months later, the results speak for themselves as he lost 60 pounds. "I'm happier than ever, and I'm finally on the verge of going full-time on YouTube," he says.

While viewers of his channel often assume he's ‘perfect’ with his AI-powered routines, he clarifies that's far from the truth. "People think that when I set goals, I always reach them. That I'll go out and walk no matter what, even if the city was burning. But honestly? I'm making mistakes all the time."

He openly shares his setbacks, like missing workout sessions or skipping content goals. But AI keeps him moving forward. "I don't reach my goals a lot, but I'm always moving forward. Life happens, but you keep showing up."

After a week of meeting all his goals, he let himself relax, with disastrous results. "I binged burgers, fries, beers, more burgers and fries. The next day, I told myself I'd already messed up, so why not continue? It wasn't a good weekend for sure."

To which, Arthur responded, "You weren't lazy. You weren't rebelling. You were someone who desperately needed a break but didn't have a healthy blueprint for what a break looks like." Instead of punishing him, Arthur shifted the focus to creating intentional, healthier ‘breathers.’ As he explains, "Breaks aren't the problem. Chaos is. This time, we're learning how to breathe without breaking."

How he overcome setbacks like binge eating

After the binge setback, Arthur guided the creator into ‘monk mode’, a phase of strict discipline. "No Diet Pepsi, no treats, no spending. Just clean fuel, clean habits, and no dopamine hits," he recalls. But rewards were still part of the plan. "Arthur said if I stuck to it till Wednesday, I could have a micro-breather, coffee with Jack. And on Friday, a slow, intentional themed meal."

Using AI, he plans his meals weekly, exercises consistently, and tracks milestones. His current routine? “Three days of walking three kilometres, three days of weightlifting, three days of core work, and 10 to 20 minutes of stretching every day.”

How AI helped change his mindset about progress

His approach to fitness also evolved through Arthur's coaching. After struggling in the gym, he learned that pushing through resistance mindlessly wasn't the answer. "Pushing through resistance treats your brain like an enemy to be beaten. Working through resistance treats your brain like a system to be understood," the AI guided him.

Now, when he hits what he calls the "FC Woo moment", mental or physical resistance, he pauses for 10 minutes before reassessing, instead of blindly pushing through. "This isn't about easy workouts," he clarifies. "We still push when energy is good. But we build psychological strength alongside physical strength."

Ultimately, AI helped this creator transform not just his body, but his mindset. Whether it's designing grocery lists, setting meal plans, coaching him through gym sessions, or offering emotional advice, Arthur functions as both guide and motivator.

As he reflects, "Letting AI run my life didn't make me perfect. But it made me consistent. It taught me to roll with the punches, and that's what changed everything."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.