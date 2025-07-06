Woman who lost 18 kg at home without gym or crash diet shares 7 simple tips she followed: ‘Use this prompt on Chatgpt’

In a world flooded with quick fixes, crash diets, and expensive workout plans, sustainable weight loss can feel out of reach. But real results often come from small, consistent changes. A woman named Aryaa Arora lost 18 kg at home without a fancy diet or a gym membership. In her June 17 Instagram post, she shares 7 easy tips she followed to reach her goals. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months lists 10 ‘healthy’ foods you should stop eating for weight loss: ‘Avoid brown bread’ ) Woman shares 7 tips for sustainable weight loss without a gym. (Instagram/@wutaryaadoin)

1. Calculate your BMR first

Before jumping into a diet, Aryaa started by understanding her body's calorie needs. Use this prompt on ChatGPT: "My weight is __, height __, age __, female/male — what's my BMR and calorie intake for weight loss?" This helps you eat in a slight deficit without under-eating.

2. Balance your plate, don't restrict

Aryaa didn't eliminate food groups, she just balanced them. Her go-to formula? 40% protein, 30% fibre, 20% carbs, and 10% fats per meal. The idea is to feel full and fuelled while still staying in control.

3. Train to tone, not just burn

Her weekly workout split:

4 days of strength training

2 days of cardio

Daily walks to stay active

This helped her build lean muscle and speed up fat loss.

4. Track calories, but just for 7 days

She tracked her food for one week, not to obsess over every bite, but to understand her eating patterns better.

5. Cut the junk, but not completely

Aryaa followed the 80:20 rule. She cut down on processed foods, takeout, refined sugar, flour, oil, and fried snacks but still allowed room for balance and flexibility.

6. Hydrate and sleep like it's your job

2–3 litres of water a day and 7–8 hours of quality sleep made a big difference in her energy levels, digestion, and cravings.

7. Support your hormones and mindset

Mental health also matters in weight loss. Aryaa journaled, meditated, and practised gratitude regularly. She believes a calmer mind leads to better consistency and, ultimately, more sustainable results.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.