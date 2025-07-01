Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months lists 10 ‘healthy’ foods you should stop eating for weight loss: ‘Avoid brown bread’

From fad diets and quick fixes to intense workout routines, weight loss journeys can often feel overwhelming and unsustainable. But sometimes, it's the everyday food choices we make that have the biggest impact. A woman named Neha, who lost an impressive 35 kg in just 7 months, regularly shares tips and lessons from her journey with her Instagram community. In her Instagram post, Neha shares 10 foods to avoid for weight loss, noting that many appear healthy but contain harmful sugars and fats.(Instagram/@leanwithneha)

In her June 8 post, she shares 10 foods she believes everyone should stop eating if they're serious about weight loss. "If you want to lose weight, you should avoid or limit the intake of these foods," she wrote in the caption. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 10 signs you're eating too much sugar and how it's silently damaging your health: 'Sugar is a drug’ )

Here's a look at the 10 foods Neha recommends cutting out:

1. Granola

It is marketed as a healthy food, but it is often loaded with sugar and unhealthy oils that do more harm than good.

2. Flavoured yoghurt

Packed with hidden sugars that spike insulin levels and contribute to fat storage.

3. Packaged fruit juices

Stripped of fibre and loaded with sugar, some are even worse than soda.

4. Diet namkeen and baked chips

Don't be fooled by the label, these are still highly processed and full of refined carbs and bad fats.

5. Protein bars

Many are nothing more than candy bars with a protein boost. Check the ingredients carefully.

6. Honey and jaggery

They may be natural, but they’re still sugar and can spike your insulin just like refined sugar.

7. Brown bread

Often made with refined flour and just coloured to look healthier, low on actual nutrition.

8. Store-bought smoothies

Loaded with fruit sugars and sometimes artificial flavourings, which can lead to fat gain.

9. Low-fat packaged foods

When natural fats are removed, sugar is usually added for taste, defeating the purpose.

10. Soy products (in excess)

Overconsumption, especially of processed soy, can interfere with hormonal balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.