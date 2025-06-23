Search
Fitness coach shares why carbs are important for women to reduce belly fat, suggests 20 meal ideas

ByAdrija Dey
Jun 23, 2025 09:05 AM IST

All nutrients are required to be healthy and lose weight, especially in challenging areas like the belly. Carbs help in many ways, supporting weight loss.

Cutting carbs is one of the first thoughts when it comes to a weight loss diet. More often than not, it’s completely eliminated. But carbs have their benefits too, and villainising them can do more harm than good for your weight loss journey. With belly fat requiring the full throttle of energy and focus, as it’s one of the most stubborn areas to lose fat, your body needs essential fuel to power through the workouts while also adhering to the diet. Carbs are one of the fundamental macronutrients that help in retaining your energy while also keeping cravings at bay because carbs make you feel fuller.  

The fat stored in and around the abdomen is difficult to lose, demanding more energy.(Shutterstock)
The fat stored in and around the abdomen is difficult to lose, demanding more energy.(Shutterstock)

Akanni Salako, a women’s weight loss coach and content creator who frequently shares fitness tips to address weight-related concerns, posted on Instagram on June 22, explaining how cutting back on carbs may be sabotaging your weight loss efforts, sharing much-needed awareness. 

While figuring out how exactly to add carbs to your diet can leave many scratching their heads, it's actually about identifying and understanding their nutritional value, too. Fitness coach Akanni shared a list of smart carb options that can be added to your plate. 

Here's what fitness coach Akanni shared, covering the key essentials, from the core reasons behind the requirement of carbs to every carb item that can be included in meals: 

 

Why are carbs needed?

 

Carbs like rice are often removed from diet.(Shutterstock)
Carbs like rice are often removed from diet.(Shutterstock)

1. Fuel for workouts and energy

  • Carbs are your body’s preferred energy source. 
  • Without them, you’re dragging, unmotivated, and your workouts suffer, which means slower fat loss. 

2. Support hormone balance (especially over 35)

  • Cutting carbs too low can increase cortisol (your stress hormone) and disrupt thyroid function. 
  • This leads to more belly fat, not less. 

3. Prevent cravings and late-night binges

  • Balanced carbs (like sweet potatoes, oats, and fruit) help regulate your blood sugar so you’re not raiding the pantry at 10 PM. 

Healthy carb meal options 

 

Sweet potato is one of the healthy options for adding carbs to the diet.(Shutterstock)
Sweet potato is one of the healthy options for adding carbs to the diet.(Shutterstock)

Breakfast options

1. Old-fashioned oats (good for gut health and keeps you full): 27 g carbs per ½ cup 

2. Sweet potato, mashed or cubed (high in fibre, steady energy): 26 g carbs per ½ cup 

3. Ezekiel bread or sprouted grain toast (minimal processing, high fibre): 15 g carbs per slice 

4. Berries like blueberries, strawberries, raspberries (low sugar, high antioxidants): 15 g carbs per 1 cup 

5. Chia pudding (Chia seeds, almond milk, cinnamon): 12 g carbs per 2 tbsp

6. Quinoa for warm breakfast bowl (gluten-free, complete protein and carb source): 20 g carbs per ½ cup cooked 

7. Apples or pears, sliced or cooked (fibre-rich and digestion-friendly): 25 g carbs per 1 medium fruit 

Lunch/ dinner options

(To be paired with protein and veggies)

8. Quinoa (high fibre and complete protein): 20 g carbs per ½ cup cooked 

9. Brown or Jasmine rice: Stick to ½ cup cooked to stay in the fat-burning range, 22-26 g carbs per ½ cup

10. Sweet potatoes, roasted, mashed or cubed: 26 g carbs per ½ cup

11. Plantains, boiled or baked: 30 g carbs per ½ medium 

12. Black beans or lentils (fibre and slow-digesting carbs): 20-30 g carbs per ½ cup 

13. Corn tortilla (for tacos or bowls): 12 g carbs per 1 tortilla 

14. Butternut squash or pumpkin (roasted or in stews): 15 g carbs per ½ cup

Snacks

( To be paired with protein or healthy fat) 

15. Berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries): 15 g carbs per 1 cup 

16. Apple slices and nut butter: 25 g carbs per 1 medium apple 

17. Rice cakes with hummus or turkey: 7 g carbs per cake 

18. Low sugar granola with Greek Yoghurt (choose with less than 7g sugar per serving): 20 g carbs per ¼ cup granola 

19. Dates (1-2) with almonds (fast energy with healthy fat balance): 18 g carbs per 2 dates 

20. Roasted chickpeas: 20 g carbs per ½ cup

ALSO READ: Fitness coach shares why protein is important for women to lose belly fat and suggests 19 meal options

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

