Cardiologist shares 5 five warning signs of poor gut health: Skin issues to sugar cravings and bloating

Your gut health is as important as your mental and physical health. So, knowing the signs that something is not right with your gut will help you take care of your overall health, too. Sugar cravings and skin issues, like rashes or eczema, could be a sign of poor gut health. (Freepik)

In a post shared on Instagram on May 7, Dr Alok Chopra, cardiologist and functional medicine expert, listed the 5 warning signs that your gut health might be disrupted.

5 warning signs of poor gut health

Sharing the list, the cardiologist wrote, “You’ve heard it before — ‘Gut is the second brain’. But that’s outdated. Today, your gut is the first brain. And your poor little brain up there? It’s just trying to keep up. Watch out for these 5 warning signs your gut health might be disrupted — because when your gut goes off track, everything else follows.”

Here are the five warning signs that your gut health may be poor:

1. Frequent illnesses and weakened immunity

If you're always catching colds, getting infections, or dealing with allergies, your gut health might be compromised, according to Dr Alok Chopra.

2. Skin issues like acne, eczema, and rashes

He stressed that if your skin is acting up, your gut might be inflamed. “Conditions like acne, eczema, and rosacea are often linked to gut dysbiosis and leaky gut syndrome. Heal the gut, heal the skin,” Dr Chopra added.

3. Frequent sugar cravings

Your gut bacteria actually influence your cravings. “An imbalance of bad bacteria can make you crave even more sugar and processed foods, leading to a vicious cycle of unhealthy eating,” the cardiologist stated.

4. Unexplained fatigue and brain fog

Feeling tired even after a full night's sleep? Are you struggling to focus? A disrupted gut can lead to chronic inflammation and poor nutrient absorption, making you feel sluggish and mentally foggy, the cardiologist explained.

5. Constant bloating and indigestion

Lastly, per Dr Chopra, if you're always feeling bloated or struggling with digestion, no matter what you eat, your gut might not be breaking down the food efficiently. This could mean an imbalance in your gut bacteria or a lack of digestive enzymes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.