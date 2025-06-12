Neglecting your oral hygiene? Know how it can put your gut health at serious risk

If you have been skipping brushing at night, flossing only when you feel like it, or are generally slacking on your oral hygiene, it’s time for a wake-up call, as the consequences aren’t just trivial bad breath or limited to dental health. In fact, the impact can be serious enough to damage your gut health, which in turn can disrupt your overall wellbeing. Brushing your teeth at night is a non-negotiable for your gut health.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Bhavna Choraria, Consultant, Dental Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, decoded the connection between oral and gut health, and how improper oral hygiene can snowball into systemic issues, highlighting just how significant regular brushing and flossing really are.

Explaining the connection between oral and gut health, he said, “The oral cavity and the gastrointestinal (GI) tract are intricately connected through a diverse and complex microbial relationship known as the oral-gut axis. While these two microbial ecosystems are distinct in their composition and function, emerging research highlights a significant bidirectional link between them, with implications that go far beyond the mouth and the stomach.”

Since there is a connection between the oral cavity and gut health, maintaining proper hygiene becomes non-negotiable. Along with it, good dietary choices, like avoiding sugar, are also important in maintaining good dental health. Speaking on the key essentials, Dr Choraria elaborated, “Maintaining good oral hygiene, which includes brushing twice a day, flossing regularly, and scheduling routine dental check-ups, is more than just about preventing cavities or fresh breath. It plays a crucial role in gut health and overall well-being. Likewise, nurturing a healthy gut through a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and stress management supports both digestive and oral health.”

Dr Choraria further shared a detailed guide, addressing the important questions of how the oral cavity can affect gut and overall health:

How does the oral cavity affect gut health?

An imbalance in the oral flora, especially in conditions like gum disease, can have direct effects on gut health.

Pathogenic oral bacteria such as Porphyromonas gingivalis and Fusobacterium nucleatum, both commonly associated with periodontal diseases, are capable of surviving the acidic environment of the stomach and subsequently colonising the gut.

Once in the gut, these bacteria can disrupt the natural balance of the gut microbiome, promote chronic inflammation and compromise the integrity of the gut barrier.

This disruption can trigger or worsen gastrointestinal issues and contribute to systemic inflammation, paving the way for a range of chronic diseases.

Does it work other way round- poor gut health negatively affecting teeth and gums?

Yes, the relationship works the other way as well.

An unhealthy gut can manifest as various oral health issues, including ulcerations, recurrent infections, and a higher susceptibility to gum disease.

Gastrointestinal problems such as acid reflux not only affect the oesophagus but can also erode tooth enamel and alter the oral microbiome, further aggravating oral health concerns.

Does dental health affect overall health?

Yes, clinical studies and epidemiological evidence have identified a bidirectional association between poor oral health and several chronic conditions, including:

Cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory infections

Neurodegenerative diseases

Rheumatoid arthritis

Pregnancy complications

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.