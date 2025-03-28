Should you floss before or after brushing? Dentist shares what your ideal oral care routine should be

Whether to floss before or after brushing has left many confused.(Pexels)

A lot of effort goes into a bright, healthy smile. The due credit goes to being consistent with a well-dedicated oral hygiene routine. Brushing is one of the basic prerequisites of dental care that goes without saying. But what about flossing? Should you floss every day like you brush, and what about the sequence? Is it before or after brushing? Mouthwash is another popular oral hygiene product, but again, how often should you use it? Let's break down the ideal oral care routine for a healthier smile.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhavana Choraria, Consultant, Dental Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, shared comprehensive detail on proper oral care steps and frequent, answering all the common questions.

Step 1- Rinsing your mouth

Most of us jump straight into brushing, but is it the right way to go? Brushing is not the first step right away, as Dr Choraria revealed the first step is actually rinsing your mouth properly with water.

She said, “The perfect oral care routine starts with mouth rinsing with water to remove the overnight plaque and bacteria accumulation. This step alone gives your mouth a refreshing touch and readies it for brushing.”

Step 2- Brushing your teeth

Are you brushing your teeth right? It's not just a checkbox to get over and start your day quickly. It's a saviour, preventing big dental diseases.

Dr Bhavana Choraria elaborated, “Brushing the teeth is crucial and must be done a minimum of twice a day, morning and evening, for a minimum of two minutes with a soft-bristled or medium-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. This is an adult and child non-negotiable habit that helps eliminate plaque, prevent cavities, and decrease the chance of gum disease. Brushing before you go to bed is particularly significant, as it clears food particles and bacteria that have been gathered throughout the day and keeps them from decaying during sleep.”

Step 3- Flossing

Flossing should be done after brushing.(Pexels)

Brushing is expected to do the heavy lifting in dental hygiene, with many believing it is adequate to remove all food particles. However, it is simply not enough.

Dr Choraria explained, “Flossing is another significant part of oral care and should be performed daily after brushing. Even though there are different opinions regarding brushing or flossing first, flossing is commonly advisable to follow after brushing since, by loosening debris beforehand, it will make it easier for the floss to sweep out what little may still remain in the tooth spaces. Floss is especially effective in touching places inaccessible with a toothbrush and stops cavity and gum infections. Different forms of floss can be used, such as traditional string floss and water flossers, so people can select what is most suitable for them.”

Step 4- Cleaning tongue

If tongue cleaner is not nearby, you can try to clean your tongue with the ridged backside of your brush.(Freepik)

This step is almost neglected as people brush, and occasionally floss and consider their oral care routine complete.

Describing the importance of cleaning the tongue, Dr Choraria said, “Aside from brushing and flossing, it is highly suggested to lightly clean the tongue. The tongue contains bacteria that can lead to bad breath, so applying a tongue scraper or the back of a toothbrush will allow these bacteria to be eliminated and have fresh breath.”

Step 5- Mouthwash (optional)

Mouthwash is optional but improves breath.(Freepik)

Mouthwash is an optional step, but it has added benefits. Dr Choraria added, “Mouthwash is an optional but valuable addition to an oral hygiene routine. It kills bacteria, freshens breath, and provides extra protection against the buildup of plaque. If mouthwash is used, it should be done after brushing and flossing, either morning or night, depending on personal preference. It should not be used to replace brushing or flossing but as a supplement.”

Furthermore, she concluded by listing out the dental hygiene issues that you keep at bay and added, “Adhering to a routine oral hygiene regimen of brushing twice a day, flossing once a day, and optionally mouthwash can greatly enhance general oral health. These actions prevent cavities, gum disease, and bad breath, leaving your mouth clean and healthy. Maintaining oral hygiene not only protects your teeth and gums but also overall health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.