Skipping brushing your teeth before sleep? Doctor explains how your heart is paying the price

Brushing twice a day is an oral hygiene mantra we all know. It prevents teeth stains, cavities, bad breath, sensitivity and more. But did you know the benefits extend far beyond just dental health? Nighttime brushing, in particular, is associated with heart health. So, simply skipping this late-night ritual because you’re too sleepy may cost your heart health in the long term, potentially even causing heart failure. Brushing your teeth at night is a non-negotiable for your heart health.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Dental care: Daily habits that are destroying your teeth, remedies to fix your oral hygiene

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, took to Instagram on March 9 and shared a reel, where he reacted to an Internet user sharing that neglecting nighttime brushing may lead to cardiovascular diseases. Dr Sood agreed and shared his take on it and why this health complexity occurs.

Nighttime brushing not only for cavities…

Cavities, tooth sensitivity and other dental problems are the consequences of not taking brushing your teeth seriously or not doing it properly. But, the seemly innocuous habit of skipping brushing before bed may have fatal and life-threatening consequences. But why does this happen? How does overnight bacteria in your mouth become so serious?

Brushing prevents a host of problems- from cavities to heart failures.(Shutterstock)

Dr Kunal Sood explained in the video, quoting studies, “If you skip brushing your teeth at night, you might be doing more than just risking cavities. Research suggests that poor oral hygiene is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and heart failure. The theory is that bacteria from your mouth can enter your bloodstream, triggering inflammation that affects your heart over time. While scientists have not proven that bad oral hygiene directly causes heart disease, they have found a strong connection.”

The study he quoted was published in 2023 and elaborated in depth about the ill effects of not brushing teeth at night.

ALSO READ: Stress is hurting your smile, literally: Know risks of chronic stress on dental health

Good effects of brushing at night

Brushing regularly isn’t just about maintaining a bright smile or nice breath. It keeps many serious health problems at bay. In fact, as Dr Kunal Sood explained, it’s an essential precautionary measure against potential heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. He also referenced another study that uncovered the appropriate frequency of brushing your teeth to keep your heart healthy, and it's not twice a day.

Dr Sood added, “People who brush more often tend to have healthier hearts. Studies show that brushing at least three times a day and getting regular dental cleanups are linked to lower risks of heart disease. Also, gum disease, missing teeth and poor oral care have been associated with higher cardiovascular risks.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.